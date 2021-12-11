Auguri di Natale in inglese, le frasi da sfoggiare sui social

Sei stanco di fare gli stessi auguri di Natale in inglese (e di pronunciare, quindi, il classico “Merry Christmas”) e cerchi modi originali e creativi per dedicare un pensiero carino a chi ti circonda? O magari, più banalmente, stai cercando una frase ad effetto per augurare buon Natale sui social? In ogni caso – non ti biasimeremo per questo – puoi trovarne alcune di seguito. Sono tutte in inglese e tutte perfette per degli auguri di Natale perlomeno originali. Quelle che abbiamo raccolto sotto possono ispirarti nell’elaborazione delle tue personalissime frasi natalizie in inglese. Oppure, nel caso in cui tu fossi pigro, puoi sempre scegliere quella che ti piace di più e usarla senza troppi preamboli.

Auguri di Natale in inglese

Se hai amici stranieri, un familiare che vive all’Estero, o amici sui social network che vivono in un altro Paese, le frasi di auguri di Natale in inglese sono la miglior scelta che tu possa fare per riuscire a sorprenderli con un simpatico augurio nella lingua più universale che esista. Ne abbiamo raggruppate parecchie sperando di farti cosa gradita.

To a joyful present and a well-remembered past. Best wishes for Happy Holidays and a magnificent New Year.

The best present you could have given me this Christmas is your presence. Thank you for being by my side. Merry Christmas!

The most important thing inside every present you unwrap, is the love and affection of that special person who gives it to you. Merry Christmas!

Christmas is that special time of the year in which everyone, at least for a few days, remember they are brothers. Merry Christmas!

Here ‘s to a year of blessings and beyond. Have a Merry Christmas!

May the stars shine on you this season and all the year through out. Have a wonderful Christmas!

Have a wonderful Christmas and may it be filled with your favorite things and the people you love.

Family and friends we gather near to celebrate Christmas with carols and cheers. Happy Holidays!

When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things—not the great occasions—give off the greatest glow of happiness. Merry Christmas!

Christmas is the time of year to share the blessings of life with the people we love and with those who are most in need. I just wanted to remind you how special you are to me. Merry Christmas!

May the closeness of friends, the comfort of home, and the unity of our family, renews your spirits this festive season. Merry Christmas!

Not so long ago, in one of this Christmas, I wished for a sweet, supporting friend. I didn’t know my wish would come true this quick. Merry Christmas!

May your Christmas be wrapped in happiness and tied with love.

May each of your phone calls be a happy one, filled with Christmas tidings from past and present friends.

Never regret the choices you make this season, and each moment will become a happy memory.

From miles away, no matter how far we are, the warmth of Christmas will bring us closer together. May you have a wonderful holiday!

Altre frasi di Natale in inglese per gli auguri

May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Here is my toast to a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year!

Every Christmas is a time to be in touch with so many wonderful people under the same roof. I’m really proud to be a part of this family!

Hope, peace and love for you this Christmas.

My sincere wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your family.

Let’s make some memories on this Christmas that will last forever. Enjoy the biggest holiday of the year. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

There is no greater gift this festive season than spending time with family all around the Christmas tree.

May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this festive season, and throughout the year.

One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly. Savor and enjoy the moment. Merry Christmas!

I’m wishing you all the blessings of a wonderful Christmas time and I hope you feel all the love this holiday season has to offer.

A merry Christmas for everybody, a Happy New Year for all the world!

May all your days be happy and bright and may all your Christmases be white.

Thank you for making my Christmas special. I look forward to spending some quality moments with you on this beautiful occasion. Sending my love for you!

May you feel all the love and joy I have for you throughout this festive season and all year round. Having you as my friend brings me great joy.

Spend the holiday with friends, surrounding yourself with the loved ones you choose. Merry Christmas!

