Amazon Prime Video Ottobre 2022, film e serie tv: il catalogo

Amazon Prime Video ha tante sorprese in arrivo per il mese di ottobre, ma ricordiamo che ci sono alcuni film ed alcune serie in scadenza proprio questo mese:

Lupin III: Terza Serie | 14 ottobre

Morrison | fino al 17 ottobre

Addio al nubilato | fino al 23 ottobre

Il mostro della cripta | fino al 24 ottobre

Famo$o | fino al 26 ottobre

Startup – le tre stagioni | fino al 31 ottobre

The Exorcist – le due Stagioni | fino al 31 ottobre

Ricordiamo che a breve cambierà il costo di Amazon Prime Video:

La tariffa mensile standard passerà da 3,99 euro a 4,99 euro

La tariffa annuale standard passerà da 36 euro a 49,90 euro

La tariffa studenti mensile passerà da 1,99 euro a 2,49 euro

La tariffa studenti annuale passerà da 18 euro a 24,95 euro

Ora scopriamo invece tutte le novità del mese di ottobre su Prime Video!

Catalogo Amazon Prime Video Ottobre 2022: tutti i film

Scopriamo quali film ci saranno come novità nel mese di ottobre su Amazon Prime Video:

Sword Art Online: Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night | 1 ottobre

The Bleeder – La storia del vero Rocky Balboa | 1 ottobre

Shiraz – La città delle rose | 1 ottobre

Waiting For The Barbarians | 1 ottobre

Sliding Doors | 1 ottobre

What Women Want – Quello che le donne vogliono | 1 ottobre

Questione di Karma | 1 ottobre

Mister felicità | 1 ottobre

Si accettano miracoli | 1 ottobre

Bad Boys II | 1 ottobre

Your Name. | 2 ottobre

Ma che bella sorpresa | 3 ottobre

Red Valley: siamo quello che ascoltiamo – 03 ottobre

Michael Clayton | 4 ottobre

Seven | 4 ottobre

The Sound of 007 / 60 Years of Bond – 05 ottobre

Catherine Called Birdy – 07 ottobre

Easter Sunday | 10 ottobre

Chase – Scomparsa – 10 ottobre

Baarìa | 10 ottobre

La leggenda del pianista sull’oceano | 10 ottobre

Malèna | 10 ottobre

L’uomo delle stelle | 10 ottobre

The Last Son | 11 ottobre

Backstage – Dietro le quinte – 13 ottobre

Cruel Intentions | 15 ottobre

Il Grinch | 15 ottobre

L’Amore non va in Vacanza | 15 ottobre

Torno indietro e cambio vita | 15 ottobre

I padroni della notte | 15 ottobre

Argentina, 1985 – 21 ottobre

Time is Up 2 – 27 ottobre

Run Sweetheart Run – 28 ottobre

Catalogo Amazon Prime Video Ottobre 2022: serie tv

Già dai primi di ottobre, Amazon Prime Video apre le porte anche a nuove serie tv, scopriamole insieme: