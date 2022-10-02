Amazon Prime Video Ottobre 2022, film e serie tv: il catalogo
Amazon Prime Video ha tante sorprese in arrivo per il mese di ottobre, ma ricordiamo che ci sono alcuni film ed alcune serie in scadenza proprio questo mese:
- Lupin III: Terza Serie | 14 ottobre
- Morrison | fino al 17 ottobre
- Addio al nubilato | fino al 23 ottobre
- Il mostro della cripta | fino al 24 ottobre
- Famo$o | fino al 26 ottobre
- Startup – le tre stagioni | fino al 31 ottobre
- The Exorcist – le due Stagioni | fino al 31 ottobre
Ricordiamo che a breve cambierà il costo di Amazon Prime Video:
- La tariffa mensile standard passerà da 3,99 euro a 4,99 euro
- La tariffa annuale standard passerà da 36 euro a 49,90 euro
- La tariffa studenti mensile passerà da 1,99 euro a 2,49 euro
- La tariffa studenti annuale passerà da 18 euro a 24,95 euro
Ora scopriamo invece tutte le novità del mese di ottobre su Prime Video!
Catalogo Amazon Prime Video Ottobre 2022: tutti i film
Scopriamo quali film ci saranno come novità nel mese di ottobre su Amazon Prime Video:
- Sword Art Online: Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night | 1 ottobre
- The Bleeder – La storia del vero Rocky Balboa | 1 ottobre
- Shiraz – La città delle rose | 1 ottobre
- Waiting For The Barbarians | 1 ottobre
- Sliding Doors | 1 ottobre
- What Women Want – Quello che le donne vogliono | 1 ottobre
- Questione di Karma | 1 ottobre
- Mister felicità | 1 ottobre
- Si accettano miracoli | 1 ottobre
- Bad Boys II | 1 ottobre
- Your Name. | 2 ottobre
- Ma che bella sorpresa | 3 ottobre
- Red Valley: siamo quello che ascoltiamo – 03 ottobre
- Michael Clayton | 4 ottobre
- Seven | 4 ottobre
- The Sound of 007 / 60 Years of Bond – 05 ottobre
- Catherine Called Birdy – 07 ottobre
- Easter Sunday | 10 ottobre
- Chase – Scomparsa – 10 ottobre
- Baarìa | 10 ottobre
- La leggenda del pianista sull’oceano | 10 ottobre
- Malèna | 10 ottobre
- L’uomo delle stelle | 10 ottobre
- The Last Son | 11 ottobre
- Backstage – Dietro le quinte – 13 ottobre
- Cruel Intentions | 15 ottobre
- Il Grinch | 15 ottobre
- L’Amore non va in Vacanza | 15 ottobre
- Torno indietro e cambio vita | 15 ottobre
- I padroni della notte | 15 ottobre
- Argentina, 1985 – 21 ottobre
- Time is Up 2 – 27 ottobre
- Run Sweetheart Run – 28 ottobre
Catalogo Amazon Prime Video Ottobre 2022: serie tv
Già dai primi di ottobre, Amazon Prime Video apre le porte anche a nuove serie tv, scopriamole insieme:
- Danmachi Sword Oratoria – stagione uno | 1 ottobre
- Baby Looney Tunes – stagione uno | 1 ottobre
- Adventure Time – stagione uno | 1 ottobre
- Danmachi – dalla prima alla terza stagione | 1 ottobre
- Enrico Brignano – Parte dopo S2 – 03 ottobre
- Pretty Little Liars – dalla prima alla settima stagione | 14 ottobre
- Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists – stagione uno | 14 ottobre
- Miskina – 17 ottobre
- Lillo e Greg Comedy Show – 17 ottobre
- Smallville – dalla prima alla decima stagione | 20 ottobre
- INVERSO – The Peripheral – 21 ottobre
- The Devil’s Hour – 28 ottobre
- Pintus @Taormina – 29 ottobre
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – 31 ottobre