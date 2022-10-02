Amazon Prime Video Ottobre 2022, film e serie tv: il catalogo

Amazon Prime Video ha tante sorprese in arrivo per il mese di ottobre, ma ricordiamo che ci sono alcuni film ed alcune serie in scadenza proprio questo mese:

  • Lupin III: Terza Serie | 14 ottobre
  • Morrison | fino al  17 ottobre
  • Addio al nubilato | fino al 23 ottobre
  • Il mostro della cripta | fino al 24 ottobre
  • Famo$o | fino al 26 ottobre
  • Startup – le tre stagioni | fino al 31 ottobre
  • The Exorcist – le due Stagioni | fino al 31 ottobre

Ricordiamo che a breve cambierà il costo di Amazon Prime Video:

  • La tariffa mensile standard passerà da 3,99 euro a 4,99 euro
  • La tariffa annuale standard passerà da 36 euro a 49,90 euro
  • La tariffa studenti mensile passerà da 1,99 euro a 2,49 euro
  • La tariffa studenti annuale passerà da 18 euro a 24,95 euro

Ora scopriamo invece tutte le novità del mese di ottobre su Prime Video!

Catalogo Amazon Prime Video Ottobre 2022: film e serie tv

Catalogo Amazon Prime Video Ottobre 2022: tutti i film

Scopriamo quali film ci saranno come novità nel mese di ottobre su Amazon Prime Video:

  • Sword Art Online: Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night | 1 ottobre
  • The Bleeder – La storia del vero Rocky Balboa | 1 ottobre
  • Shiraz – La città delle rose | 1 ottobre
  • Waiting For The Barbarians | 1 ottobre
  • Sliding Doors | 1 ottobre
  • What Women Want – Quello che le donne vogliono | 1 ottobre
  • Questione di Karma | 1 ottobre
  • Mister felicità | 1 ottobre
  • Si accettano miracoli | 1 ottobre
  • Bad Boys II | 1 ottobre
  • Your Name. | 2 ottobre
  • Ma che bella sorpresa | 3 ottobre
  • Red Valley: siamo quello che ascoltiamo – 03 ottobre
  • Michael Clayton | 4 ottobre
  • Seven | 4 ottobre
  • The Sound of 007 / 60 Years of Bond – 05 ottobre
  • Catherine Called Birdy – 07 ottobre
  • Easter Sunday | 10 ottobre
  • Chase – Scomparsa – 10 ottobre
  • Baarìa | 10 ottobre
  • La leggenda del pianista sull’oceano | 10 ottobre
  • Malèna | 10 ottobre
  • L’uomo delle stelle | 10 ottobre
  • The Last Son | 11 ottobre
  • Backstage – Dietro le quinte – 13 ottobre
  • Cruel Intentions | 15 ottobre
  • Il Grinch | 15 ottobre
  • L’Amore non va in Vacanza | 15 ottobre
  • Torno indietro e cambio vita | 15 ottobre
  • I padroni della notte | 15 ottobre
  • Argentina, 1985 – 21 ottobre
  • Time is Up 2 – 27 ottobre
  • Run Sweetheart Run – 28 ottobre

Catalogo Amazon Prime Video Ottobre 2022: serie tv

Già dai primi di ottobre, Amazon Prime Video apre le porte anche a nuove serie tv, scopriamole insieme:

  • Danmachi Sword Oratoria – stagione uno | 1 ottobre
  • Baby Looney Tunes – stagione uno | 1 ottobre
  • Adventure Time – stagione uno | 1 ottobre
  • Danmachi – dalla prima alla terza stagione | 1 ottobre
  • Enrico Brignano – Parte dopo S2 – 03 ottobre
  • Pretty Little Liars – dalla prima alla settima stagione | 14 ottobre
  • Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists – stagione uno | 14 ottobre
  • Miskina – 17 ottobre
  • Lillo e Greg Comedy Show – 17 ottobre
  • Smallville – dalla prima alla decima stagione | 20 ottobre
  • INVERSO – The Peripheral – 21 ottobre
  • The Devil’s Hour – 28 ottobre
  • Pintus @Taormina – 29 ottobre
  • Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – 31 ottobre