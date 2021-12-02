Disney Plus Dicembre 2021: il catalogo

Un altro mese è arrivato e, con lui, tante novità da Disney Plula piattaforma streaming che ci fa compagnia nelle nostre serate sul divano di casa nostra. Ormai sono anni che possiamo aprire l’applicazione e scegliere il prodotto migliore per noi, che sia un film, una serie tv o un documentario. Oggi siamo contenti di darvi tutte le novità del mese di Dicembre che non mancherà dal regalarci forti emozioni, risate e divertimento.

Catalogo Disney Plus Dicembre 2021: i film in uscita

Iniziamo proprio dai film perché il mese di Dicembre su Disney Plus si apre con questi, prendete appunti, segnate tutto e aspettate con ansia che arrivi il momento per poter seguire tutti i contenuti che vi stiamo per elencare:

Disponibili dal 1° Dicembre:

  • Expedition Amelia
  • Garfield
  • Glory Road
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jingle Pols
  • Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol
  • Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts
  • Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Heart of Iron

Disponibili dal 3 Dicembre:

  • One Day at Disney

Disponibili dal 5 Dicembre:

  • Thor: Ragnarok

Disponibili dal 6 Dicembre:

  • Forky Asks a Question (“What is Love?”)

Disponibili dall’11 Dicembre:

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass

Disponibili dal 13 Dicembre

  • Forky Asks a Question (“What is a Computer?”)
  • SparkShorts (“Wind”)

Catalogo Disney Plus Dicembre 2021: le serie tv in arrivo

E adesso? Pensavate che vi avremmo lasciato senza serie tv? Ecco tutte le novità del mese di Dicembre:

Disponibili dal 1° Dicembre:

  • Henry Hugglemonster (Seasons 1-2) 
  • Miles From Tomorrowland (Seasons 1-3)
  • Sheriff Callie’s Wild West (Seasons 1-2)
  • Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Seasons 1-4)
  • The Lion Guard (Season 3)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 15)
  • Just Like Me! (Seasons 1-2)

Disponibili dal 6 Dicembre:

  • The Mandalorian (Chapter 5)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 5 – “Homecoming”)
  • Encore! (Episode 5 – “Annie Get Your Gun”)
  • Marvel’s Hero Project (Episode 5 – “Mighty Rebekah”)
  • The Imagineering Story (Part 5 – “A Carousel of Progress”)
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 5 – “BBQ”)

Disponibili dal 13 Dicembre

  • The Mandalorian (Chapter 6)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 6 – “What Team?”)
  • Encore! (Episode 6 – “Oklahoma!”)
  • Marvel’s Hero Project (Episode 6 – “Make Way For Jahkil”)
  • The Imagineering Story (Part 6 – “To Infinity and Beyond”)
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 6 – “Gaming”)

