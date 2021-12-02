Disney Plus Dicembre 2021: il catalogo

Un altro mese è arrivato e, con lui, tante novità da Disney Plus la piattaforma streaming che ci fa compagnia nelle nostre serate sul divano di casa nostra. Ormai sono anni che possiamo aprire l’applicazione e scegliere il prodotto migliore per noi, che sia un film, una serie tv o un documentario. Oggi siamo contenti di darvi tutte le novità del mese di Dicembre che non mancherà dal regalarci forti emozioni, risate e divertimento.

Catalogo Disney Plus Dicembre 2021: i film in uscita

Iniziamo proprio dai film perché il mese di Dicembre su Disney Plus si apre con questi, prendete appunti, segnate tutto e aspettate con ansia che arrivi il momento per poter seguire tutti i contenuti che vi stiamo per elencare:

Disponibili dal 1° Dicembre:

Expedition Amelia

Garfield

Glory Road

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jingle Pols

Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Heart of Iron

Disponibili dal 3 Dicembre:

One Day at Disney

Disponibili dal 5 Dicembre:

Thor: Ragnarok

Disponibili dal 6 Dicembre:

Forky Asks a Question (“What is Love?”)

Disponibili dall’11 Dicembre:

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Disponibili dal 13 Dicembre

Forky Asks a Question (“What is a Computer?”)

SparkShorts (“Wind”)

Catalogo Disney Plus Dicembre 2021: le serie tv in arrivo

E adesso? Pensavate che vi avremmo lasciato senza serie tv? Ecco tutte le novità del mese di Dicembre:

Disponibili dal 1° Dicembre:

Henry Hugglemonster (Seasons 1-2)

Miles From Tomorrowland (Seasons 1-3)

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West (Seasons 1-2)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Seasons 1-4)

The Lion Guard (Season 3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 15)

Just Like Me! (Seasons 1-2)

Disponibili dal 6 Dicembre:

The Mandalorian (Chapter 5)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 5 – “Homecoming”)

Encore! (Episode 5 – “Annie Get Your Gun”)

Marvel’s Hero Project (Episode 5 – “Mighty Rebekah”)

The Imagineering Story (Part 5 – “A Carousel of Progress”)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 5 – “BBQ”)

Disponibili dal 13 Dicembre

The Mandalorian (Chapter 6)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 6 – “What Team?”)

Encore! (Episode 6 – “Oklahoma!”)

Marvel’s Hero Project (Episode 6 – “Make Way For Jahkil”)

The Imagineering Story (Part 6 – “To Infinity and Beyond”)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 6 – “Gaming”)

