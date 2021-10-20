MTV EMA 2021: annunciate le candidature

Il prossimo 14 novembre andranno in scena nel Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria gli MTV Europe Music Awards 2021, comunemente chiamati EMA. L’emittente ha annunciato le nomination e troviamo Justin Bieber in testa con ben otto candidature tra cui “Best Artist”, “Best Pop”, ben due “Best Song” per i suoi successi globali “Peaches” con Daniel Caesar e Giveon e “STAY” con The Kid LAROI, “Best Video” per “Peaches”, “Best Collaboration” insieme a The Kid LAROI e “Biggest Fans”. Dietro di lui Doja Cat e Lil Nas X lo rincorrono con sei nomination ciascuno.

MTV EMA 2021: italiani in gara

Nella categoria “Best Italian Act” troviamo Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame, Måneskin, Rkomi. Anche quest’anno il quinto artista italiano è stato scelto dal popolo del web: in una prima fase di votazione sulle Instagram Stories del profilo di MTV Italia, fra Aka 7Even, Blanco, Coma_Cose, Federico Rossi e Sangiovanni il vincitore è stato proprio Aka 7Even. Lo show andrà in onda su MTV (canale 131 di Sky) alle 21.00 in simulcast su MTV Music (canali 132 e 704 di Sky) e in streaming su NOW.

MTV EMA 2020: tutte le nomination

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Italian Act