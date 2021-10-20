MTV EMA 2021: annunciate le candidature
Il prossimo 14 novembre andranno in scena nel Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria gli MTV Europe Music Awards 2021, comunemente chiamati EMA. L’emittente ha annunciato le nomination e troviamo Justin Bieber in testa con ben otto candidature tra cui “Best Artist”, “Best Pop”, ben due “Best Song” per i suoi successi globali “Peaches” con Daniel Caesar e Giveon e “STAY” con The Kid LAROI, “Best Video” per “Peaches”, “Best Collaboration” insieme a The Kid LAROI e “Biggest Fans”. Dietro di lui Doja Cat e Lil Nas X lo rincorrono con sei nomination ciascuno.
MTV EMA 2021: italiani in gara
Nella categoria “Best Italian Act” troviamo Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame, Måneskin, Rkomi. Anche quest’anno il quinto artista italiano è stato scelto dal popolo del web: in una prima fase di votazione sulle Instagram Stories del profilo di MTV Italia, fra Aka 7Even, Blanco, Coma_Cose, Federico Rossi e Sangiovanni il vincitore è stato proprio Aka 7Even. Lo show andrà in onda su MTV (canale 131 di Sky) alle 21.00 in simulcast su MTV Music (canali 132 e 704 di Sky) e in streaming su NOW.
MTV EMA 2020: tutte le nomination
Best Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Best Pop
- BTS
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
- Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
- Giveon
- Griff
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Saweetie
- The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Joel Corry
- Marshmello
- Skrillex
- Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
- Coldplay
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Kings Of Leon
- Måneskin
- The Killers
Best Alternative
- Halsey
- Lorde
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
- WILLOW
- YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny
- J. Balvin
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
- BTS
- LISA
- Monsta X
- NCT 127
- ROSÉ
- TWICE
Best Group
- BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic
Best Push
- 24KGoldn
- Fousheé
- girl in red
- Griff
- JC Stewart
- JXDN
- Latto
- Madison Beer
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Remi Wolf
- SAINt JHN
- The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Video for Good
- Billie Eilish – Your Power
- Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
- girl in red – Serotonin
- H.E.R. – Fight For You
- Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
- Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Best Italian Act
- Aka7even
- Caparezza
- Madame
- Måneskin
- Rkomi