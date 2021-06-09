MTV VMA 2021: data e luogo

MTV ha svelato il ritorno dei VMA a New York City in diretta domenica 12 settembre dal Barclays Center. Lo spettacolo di quest’anno proporrà performance epiche dei più grandi nomi della musica e riunirà il pubblico di tutto il mondo per festeggiare il ritorno della musica dal vivo. L’evento verrà trasmesso sui canali lineari e sulle piattaforme digitali in più di 175 paesi e territori raggiungendo quasi 400 milioni di famiglie in quasi 30 lingue diverse. In Italia saranno in onda su MTV (e in streaming su NOW) e MTV Music in diretta e replicati nei giorni successivi.
MTV VMA 2021: dove seguirli in Italia
MTV VMA 2021: anticipazioni

L’emittente musicale sta collaborando con 9/11 Day, l’organizzazione no profit che ha istituito e guida la September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, riconosciuta a livello federale, che organizza alcuni eventi la settimana che anticipa i Video Music Awards e che promuove la consapevolezza e l’azione positiva in ricordo del ventesimo anniversario dell’11 settembre.

MTV VMA 2020: i vincitori

Video of the Year
  • Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”
  • Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
  • Taylor Swift: “The Man”
  • The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
Artist of the Year
  • DaBaby
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd
PUSH Best New Artist
  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Tate McRae
  • Yungblud
Song of the Year
  • Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
  • Doja Cat: “Say So”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
  • Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
  • Post Malone: “Circles”
  • Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
Best Collaboration
  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People”
  • Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Best Pop
  • BTS: “On”
  • Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”
  • Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
  • Taylor Swift: “Lover”
Best Hip-Hop
  • DaBaby: “Bop”
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”
  • Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
  • Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
  • Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
  • Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”
Best R&B
  • Alicia Keys: “Underdog”
  • Chloe x Halle: “Do It”
  • H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide”
  • Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven”
  • Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”
  • The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
Best K-Pop
  • BTS: “On”
  • EXO: “Obession”
  • (G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”
  • Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone”
  • Red Velvet: “Psycho”
  • Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Best Latin
  • Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: “China”
  • Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”
  • J Balvin: “Amarillo”
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
  • Maluma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena”
Best Rock
  • Blink-182: “Happy Days”
  • Coldplay: “Orphans”
  • Evanescence: “Wasted on You”
  • Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
  • Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”
  • The Killers: “Caution”
Best Alternative
  • The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
  • All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”
  • Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
  • Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time”
  • Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”
  • Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
Best Music Video From Home
  • 5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”
  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
  • Blink-182: “Happy Days”
  • Drake: “Toosie Slide”
  • John Legend: “Bigger Love”
  • Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
Best Quarantine Performance
  • Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”
  • CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
  • DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
  • John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
  • Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
  • Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Video For Good
  • Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”
  • Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
  • Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”
  • H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”
  • Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
  • Taylor Swift: “The Man”
Best Direction
  • Billie Eilish: “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
  • Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
  • Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
  • Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
Best Cinematography
  • 5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
  • Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
  • Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
  • Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
  • The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Best Art Direction
  • A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
  • Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
  • Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
  • Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
  • Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
  • Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Best Visual Effects
  • Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
  • Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
  • Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
  • Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
  • Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Best Choreography
  • BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
  • CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
  • DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
  • Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
  • Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Best Editing
  • Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
  • James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
  • Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
  • Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
  • ROSALÍA: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
  • The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana