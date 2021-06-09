MTV VMA 2021: data e luogo

MTV

MTV VMA 2021: dove seguirli in Italia

MTV VMA 2021: anticipazioni

ha svelato il ritorno deia New York City in diretta. Lo spettacolo di quest’anno proporrà performance epiche dei più grandi nomi della musica e riunirà il pubblico di tutto il mondo per festeggiare il ritorno della musica dal vivo. L’evento verrà trasmesso sui canali lineari e sulle piattaforme digitali in più di 175 paesi e territori raggiungendo quasi 400 milioni di famiglie in quasi 30 lingue diverse. In Italia saranno in onda su MTV () e MTV Music in diretta e replicati nei giorni successivi.

L’emittente musicale sta collaborando con 9/11 Day, l’organizzazione no profit che ha istituito e guida la September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, riconosciuta a livello federale, che organizza alcuni eventi la settimana che anticipa i Video Music Awards e che promuove la consapevolezza e l’azione positiva in ricordo del ventesimo anniversario dell’11 settembre.

MTV VMA 2020: i vincitori

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat: “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Post Malone: “Circles”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

BTS: “On”

Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

DaBaby: “Bop”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”

Alicia Keys: “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle: “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven”

Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

BTS: “On”

EXO: “Obession”

(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”

Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone”

Red Velvet: “Psycho”

Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: “China”

Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”

J Balvin: “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena”

Blink-182: “Happy Days”

Coldplay: “Orphans”

Evanescence: “Wasted on You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers: “Caution”

The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”

Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”

5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”

Blink-182: “Happy Days”

Drake: “Toosie Slide”

John Legend: “Bigger Love”

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”

Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”

CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”

H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

Billie Eilish: “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead