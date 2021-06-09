MTV VMA 2021: data e luogoMTV ha svelato il ritorno dei VMA a New York City in diretta domenica 12 settembre dal Barclays Center. Lo spettacolo di quest’anno proporrà performance epiche dei più grandi nomi della musica e riunirà il pubblico di tutto il mondo per festeggiare il ritorno della musica dal vivo. L’evento verrà trasmesso sui canali lineari e sulle piattaforme digitali in più di 175 paesi e territori raggiungendo quasi 400 milioni di famiglie in quasi 30 lingue diverse. In Italia saranno in onda su MTV (e in streaming su NOW) e MTV Music in diretta e replicati nei giorni successivi.
MTV VMA 2021: anticipazioni
L’emittente musicale sta collaborando con 9/11 Day, l’organizzazione no profit che ha istituito e guida la September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, riconosciuta a livello federale, che organizza alcuni eventi la settimana che anticipa i Video Music Awards e che promuove la consapevolezza e l’azione positiva in ricordo del ventesimo anniversario dell’11 settembre.
MTV VMA 2020: i vincitoriVideo of the Year
- Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
- Taylor Swift: “The Man”
- The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- Yungblud
- Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
- Doja Cat: “Say So”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
- Post Malone: “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
- BTS: “On”
- Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”
- Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
- Taylor Swift: “Lover”
- DaBaby: “Bop”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
- Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”
- Alicia Keys: “Underdog”
- Chloe x Halle: “Do It”
- H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide”
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven”
- Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”
- The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
- BTS: “On”
- EXO: “Obession”
- (G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”
- Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone”
- Red Velvet: “Psycho”
- Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: “China”
- Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”
- J Balvin: “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
- Maluma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena”
- Blink-182: “Happy Days”
- Coldplay: “Orphans”
- Evanescence: “Wasted on You”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers: “Caution”
- The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”
- Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time”
- Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”
- Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
- 5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
- Blink-182: “Happy Days”
- Drake: “Toosie Slide”
- John Legend: “Bigger Love”
- Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
- Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”
- CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
- John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
- Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
- Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”
- H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”
- Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift: “The Man”
- Billie Eilish: “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
- 5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
- Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
- A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
- Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
- Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
- BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSALÍA: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana