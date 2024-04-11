Il canto di Natale: riassunto in inglese A Christmas Carol

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: IL RIASSUNTO IN INGLESE DEL CANTO DI NATALE

Uno dei racconti più celebri da leggere e studiare a scuola durante il periodo natalizio è il Canto di Natale di Charles Dickens. Si legge in italiano, ma soprattutto si studia a inglese, visto che il suo creatore è appunto uno dei maggiori scrittori britannici dell’800.

Se non hai fatto in tempo a leggere il libro, ecco qua un riassunto in inglese di A Christmas Carol, titolo originario dell’opera. A Christmas Carol è un racconto pubblicato nel 1843 da Dickens (1812-1879) e inserito nella sua raccolta di racconti The Christmas Book. Il libro è una storia fantastica in cinque parti che ha per protagonista Ebenezer Scrooge, un uomo ricco ma avaro che odia il Natale.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: IL RIASSUNTO IN INGLESE

Ecco di seguito un riassunto breve ma esaustivo in inglese di A Christmas Carol. Speriamo ti sia utile!

Ebenezer Scrooge, a wealthy and greedy old man, hates Christmas. He refuses to give offering to the poor, he obliges his employee Cratchit to work until late on Christmas Eve and he sends his nephew away, Fred, who wanted to spend Christmas with him. According to Scrooge, Christmas is just a waste of money and time.

On Christmas Eve, arriving at home, Scrooge notices someone: he is the ghost of his dead business partner, Jacob Marley, who died seven years before. At night, Marley appears again and says to old Scrooge to change his way of living if he doesn’t want to share his fate: Marley, indeed, is damned to an endless wandering because of his greediness when alive.

Scrooge is upset by this vision, but he doesn’t know yet that the night between 24th December and Christmas Day will change him forever.

During the night, he meets three spirits: the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come, that show Scrooge how his mean behaviour has affected those around him. At the end of the story he is relieved to discover that there is still time for him to change and we see him transformed into a generous and kind-hearted human being.

In particular, the novella describes Scrooge’s journey with each of the three ghosts. At 1am, the Ghost of Christmas Past brings him back to his school days, when he was just a child and he was sent to a boarding school after his mum’s death. The spirit reminds him his affection for his mother and his sister and that Fred is the only relative of his who is alive.

Scrooge is upset thinking about the way he treated his nephew. Then, he revisits his apprenticeship with a jolly merchant named Fezziwing and his engagement to Belle, a woman who broke up with Scrooge because his lust for money had eclipses his ability to love her. He sheds tears of regret before the phantom returns him to his bed.

The Ghost of Christmas Present takes Scrooge through London to unveil Christmas as it will happen that year. Scrooge watches his employee Bob Cratchit and his family celebrating a miniature feast: despite that, they are all happy, even Cratchit’s small and crippled son Tiny Tim. The ghost, then, brings him to his nephew Fred’s home: he is having lunch with some relatives and friends while making fun of Scrooge for his greediness. Everyone is laughing at him. Toward the end of the day, the ghost shows Scrooge two starved children, Ignorance and Want, living under his coat. He vanishes instantly as Scrooge notices a dark, hooded figure coming toward him.

The last phantom, the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come leads Scrooge through a sequence of mysterious scenes relating to an unnamed man’s recent death. No one wants to go to his funeral, no one goes and sees him. In the end, the spirit shows him the name of this dead man on a grave: “Ebenezer Scrooge”. In addition to it, he sees that also Tiny Tim was dead because his father didn’t earn enough money to afford medicines. Scrooge desperately implores the spirits to change his fate, promising to honour Christmas and to become a good man. He suddenly finds himself in his bed.

On Christmas Day, Scrooge rushes out onto the street hoping to share his newfound Christmas spirit. He sends a very big Christmas turkey to Cratchit’s house and attends Fred’s party. As the years go by, he holds true to his promise of being kind and loving Christmas. He treats Tiny Tim as if he were his own child, gives gifts to the poor and shows generosity and kindness to every human being he meets.

(Foto: A Christmas Carol; Courtesy: Disney)