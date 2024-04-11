Esame Terza Media inglese - Comprensione del testo: come svolgerlo

ESAME TERZA MEDIA INGLESE: SVOLGIMENTO COMPRENSIONE DEL TESTO

L’esame di terza media si avvicina inesorabilmente, ormai è questione di pochissimo: hai già deciso se scegliere la lettera e la comprensione del testo per la prova d’inglese? Se sei più orientato verso la seconda ipotesi, ma non hai ancora ben chiaro come si affronta questa tipologia di prova, e qual è il modo di rispondere a una serie di domande poste in relazione a un breve testo da leggere, sei nel posto giusto: in quest’articolo troverai un esempio di comprensione del testo in inglese svolto, con brano, domande e risposte, così che tu possa usarlo come simulazione in vista dell’esame di terza media.

ESAME TERZA MEDIA, COMPRENSIONE DEL TESTO IN INGLESE: COME SI FA

Prima di passare allo svolgimento della traccia di inglese, è utile fornirti alcune dritte per affrontare con successo la comprensione del testo in lingua straniera. Mi raccomando:

Leggi attentamente il brano , più di una volta, per capire di cosa si parla.

, più di una volta, per capire di cosa si parla. Leggi attentamente le domande: le risposte sono contenute nel testo, ma considera che c’è sempre almeno una domanda personale, quindi sii sicuro di avere capito il brano.

le risposte sono contenute nel testo, ma considera che c’è sempre almeno una domanda personale, quindi sii sicuro di avere capito il brano. Per rispondere alle domande correttamente, individua sempre il soggetto e il verbo (attivo/passivo e soprattutto il tempo facendo caso all’ausiliare).

(attivo/passivo e soprattutto il tempo facendo caso all’ausiliare). Nelle risposte, se riesci, prova a non ripetere esattamente le stesse parole contenute nel testo (quando è possibile).

Usa frasi semplici e chiare, utilizzando strutture grammaticali che sai padroneggiare con sicurezza.

ESAME TERZA MEDIA, COMPRENSIONE DEL TESTO IN INGLESE: ESEMPIO SVOLTO

Passiamo adesso alla simulazione vera e propria della comprensione del testo in inglese. Come esempio, abbiamo preso un testo piuttosto semplice che parla di uno delle tradizioni più popolari tra gli inglesi: il consumo di tè. La fonte originale del testo è www.teacouncil.co.uk.

The most popular drink in Britain is tea: 182 million cups are consumed each day by 77 per cent of the British population. It became popular in the 18th century, when it was imported from China and India.

The British are famous for drinking tea at all times of the day. Whenever people have a few moments to relax during the day, they have a cup of tea. Most English people drink tea with sugar and a lot of milk.

“Tea” may be just a cup of tea that you take quickly during a break, or a social occasion when tea and a variety of biscuits are served. Chatting goes along with sipping the drink. This tradition is slowly disappearing as people are busier than in the past; it is however quite popular with elderly people.

ESAME TERZA MEDIA INGLESE: QUESTIONARIO E RISPOSTE

Una volta che hai letto attentamente il brano, passa alla lettura delle domande e alla scrittura delle risposte, come nel modo seguente:

What is the most popular drink in Britain?

The most popular drink in Britain is tea.

How many cups of tea do the British consume every day?

Every day, the British consume 182 million cups of tea.

When did tea become popular in Britain?

Tea became popular in Britain in the 18th century, when it was imported from China and India.

When do the English have tea?

The English have tea at all times of the day: every time they have a few minutes to relax, it’s a good moment for a cup of tea.

How do they drink their tea?

They drink tea with a lot of milk and sugar. They sometimes drink tea with a variety of biscuits (i.e. scones or small sandwiches).

Is tea still a popular tradition?

British still drink many cups of tea every day, but the tradition of sipping the tea as a social occasion is slowly disappearing because people are busier than in the past. However, it is still quite popular among the elderly people.

What is the most popular drink in Italy? Why?

In Italy, tea is more and more popular, but the most popular drink is coffee. According to 2016 data, Italian people drink 6 billion cups of coffee every year. Many Italians have a cup of coffee for breakfast and it is popular to have another one after meals or as a break during the day. On average, every Italian drink 3-4 cups per day. For us, coffee is traditionally the expresso, but there are many variations as flat white, cappuccino, macchiato (coffee with a bit of milk), glass coffee and other ones. It can be served with chocolate or/and sugar.

