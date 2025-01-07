Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand: testo e significato della canzone

Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand, l’ultimo singolo della band

I Franz Ferdinand inaugurano il 2025 con “Hooked“, il nuovo singolo che anticipa l’uscita dell’attesissimo album “The Human Fear”, in arrivo a breve, il prossimo 10 gennaio. Il brano, un mix di dance-punk e glitch, arriva e segue la stessa scia dei singoli precedenti “Audacious” e “Night Or Day”, confermando la svolta pop della band. Di seguito il testo, la traduzione e il significato del nuovo brano della band scozzese.

Il testo di Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand

Quello che segue è il testo di “Hooked”.

I got the fear

I’ve got the human fear

That’s alright

That’s alright, you see

Everybody here

Got the human fear

So that’s alright with me

I took the fear

I hit the tenth

Down by the canal

Sliding into midnight

Hôtel du Nord

Give me some amour

Atmosphère! Atmosphère!

Tout le monde is alright

Amour! Amour!

Amour, amour, amour

I thought I knew what love was

I thought I knew what love was

And then I met you

You got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me

I got obsession

Got a new obsession

Tattoo two initials, whеre everybody see thеm

Everybody here

Everybody here

Everybody here

Love GG

Amour! Amour!

Amour, amour, amour

I thought I knew what love was

I thought I knew what love was

And then I met you

You got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Yeah, you got me

I got the fear

I’ve got the human fear

That’s alright, that’s alright

You got me hooked

Everybody here

Got the human fear

But that’s alright, that’s alright

You got me hooked

More amour

You give me more amour

But that’s alright, that’s alright

You got me hooked

La traduzione di Hooked

Questa, invece, la traduzione del brano.

Ho la paura

Ho la paura umana

Va bene così

Va bene così, vedi

Tutti qui

Hanno la paura umana

Quindi per me va bene

Ho preso la paura

Sono arrivato al decimo

Giù lungo il canale

Scivolando verso mezzanotte

Hôtel du Nord

Dammi un po’ d’amore

Atmosfera! Atmosfera!

Tutto il mondo sta bene

Amore! Amore!

Amore, amore, amore

Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore

Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore

E poi ho incontrato te

Mi hai conquistato

Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato

Uh, mi hai conquistato

Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato

Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato

Ho un’ossessione

Ho una nuova ossessione

Tatuo due iniziali, dove tutti possano vederle

Tutti qui

Tutti qui

Tutti qui

Amano GG

Amore! Amore!

Amore, amore, amore

Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore

Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore

E poi ho incontrato te

Mi hai conquistato

Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato

Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato

Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato

Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato

Uh-huh, mi hai

Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato

Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato

Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato

Sì, mi hai conquistato

Ho la paura

Ho la paura umana

Va bene così, va bene così

Mi hai conquistato

Tutti qui

Hanno la paura umana

Ma va bene così, va bene così

Mi hai conquistato

Più amore

Dammi più amore

Ma va bene così, va bene così

Mi hai conquistato

Significato di Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand

“Hooked” parla di emozioni forti, di quelle che ti fanno sentire vivo, anche quando sei pieno di dubbi e paure. La “paura umana” di cui si parla nel ritornello è quel senso di fragilità che tutti proviamo, ma che alla fine va bene, perché fa parte di noi: “Everybody here Got the human fear

So that’s alright with me”.

Poi arriva l’amore, quello che ti stravolge e ti fa perdere il controllo. La ripetizione di “Mi hai conquistato” e il tatuaggio delle iniziali sono la prova di un’ossessione che cambia tutto, perfino il modo in cui il protagonista vede l’amore: “I thought I knew what love was And then I met you”.

Leggi anche:

Foto apertura via Facebook di Franz Ferdinand