Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand: testo e significato della canzone

"Hooked" dei Franz Ferdinand, il nuovo singolo della band che anticipa l'uscita del nuovo album, parla delle paure che ci rendono umani e dell'amore che sa cambiare tutto. Un brano che nasconde emozioni intense e passioni che stravolgono.
Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand: testo e significato della canzone
Roberta Favazzo

I Franz Ferdinand inaugurano il 2025 con “Hooked“, il nuovo singolo che anticipa l’uscita dell’attesissimo album “The Human Fear”, in arrivo a breve, il prossimo 10 gennaio. Il brano, un mix di dance-punk e glitch, arriva e segue la stessa scia dei singoli precedenti “Audacious” e “Night Or Day”, confermando la svolta pop della band. Di seguito il testo, la traduzione e il significato del nuovo brano della band scozzese.

Il testo di Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand

Quello che segue è il testo di “Hooked”.

I got the fear
I’ve got the human fear
That’s alright
That’s alright, you see
Everybody here
Got the human fear
So that’s alright with me

I took the fear
I hit the tenth
Down by the canal
Sliding into midnight
Hôtel du Nord
Give me some amour
Atmosphère! Atmosphère!
Tout le monde is alright

Amour! Amour!
Amour, amour, amour
I thought I knew what love was
I thought I knew what love was
And then I met you

You got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me

I got obsession
Got a new obsession
Tattoo two initials, whеre everybody see thеm
Everybody here
Everybody here
Everybody here
Love GG

Amour! Amour!
Amour, amour, amour
I thought I knew what love was
I thought I knew what love was
And then I met you

You got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Yeah, you got me

I got the fear
I’ve got the human fear
That’s alright, that’s alright
You got me hooked
Everybody here
Got the human fear
But that’s alright, that’s alright
You got me hooked
More amour
You give me more amour
But that’s alright, that’s alright
You got me hooked

La traduzione di Hooked

Questa, invece, la traduzione del brano.

Ho la paura
Ho la paura umana
Va bene così
Va bene così, vedi
Tutti qui
Hanno la paura umana
Quindi per me va bene

Ho preso la paura
Sono arrivato al decimo
Giù lungo il canale
Scivolando verso mezzanotte
Hôtel du Nord
Dammi un po’ d’amore
Atmosfera! Atmosfera!
Tutto il mondo sta bene

Amore! Amore!
Amore, amore, amore
Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore
Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore
E poi ho incontrato te

Mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato

Ho un’ossessione
Ho una nuova ossessione
Tatuo due iniziali, dove tutti possano vederle
Tutti qui
Tutti qui
Tutti qui
Amano GG

Amore! Amore!
Amore, amore, amore
Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore
Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore
E poi ho incontrato te

Mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Sì, mi hai conquistato

Ho la paura
Ho la paura umana
Va bene così, va bene così
Mi hai conquistato
Tutti qui
Hanno la paura umana
Ma va bene così, va bene così
Mi hai conquistato
Più amore
Dammi più amore
Ma va bene così, va bene così
Mi hai conquistato

Significato di Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand

“Hooked” parla di emozioni forti, di quelle che ti fanno sentire vivo, anche quando sei pieno di dubbi e paure. La “paura umana” di cui si parla nel ritornello è quel senso di fragilità che tutti proviamo, ma che alla fine va bene, perché fa parte di noi: “Everybody here Got the human fear
So that’s alright with me”.

Poi arriva l’amore, quello che ti stravolge e ti fa perdere il controllo. La ripetizione di “Mi hai conquistato” e il tatuaggio delle iniziali sono la prova di un’ossessione che cambia tutto, perfino il modo in cui il protagonista vede l’amore: “I thought I knew what love was And then I met you”.

Foto apertura via Facebook di Franz Ferdinand

