Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand: testo e significato della canzone

Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand, l’ultimo singolo della band
I Franz Ferdinand inaugurano il 2025 con “Hooked“, il nuovo singolo che anticipa l’uscita dell’attesissimo album “The Human Fear”, in arrivo a breve, il prossimo 10 gennaio. Il brano, un mix di dance-punk e glitch, arriva e segue la stessa scia dei singoli precedenti “Audacious” e “Night Or Day”, confermando la svolta pop della band. Di seguito il testo, la traduzione e il significato del nuovo brano della band scozzese.
Il testo di Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand
Quello che segue è il testo di “Hooked”.
I got the fear
I’ve got the human fear
That’s alright
That’s alright, you see
Everybody here
Got the human fear
So that’s alright with me
I took the fear
I hit the tenth
Down by the canal
Sliding into midnight
Hôtel du Nord
Give me some amour
Atmosphère! Atmosphère!
Tout le monde is alright
Amour! Amour!
Amour, amour, amour
I thought I knew what love was
I thought I knew what love was
And then I met you
You got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me
I got obsession
Got a new obsession
Tattoo two initials, whеre everybody see thеm
Everybody here
Everybody here
Everybody here
Love GG
Amour! Amour!
Amour, amour, amour
I thought I knew what love was
I thought I knew what love was
And then I met you
You got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Uh-huh, you got me hooked
Yeah, you got me
I got the fear
I’ve got the human fear
That’s alright, that’s alright
You got me hooked
Everybody here
Got the human fear
But that’s alright, that’s alright
You got me hooked
More amour
You give me more amour
But that’s alright, that’s alright
You got me hooked
La traduzione di Hooked
Questa, invece, la traduzione del brano.
Ho la paura
Ho la paura umana
Va bene così
Va bene così, vedi
Tutti qui
Hanno la paura umana
Quindi per me va bene
Ho preso la paura
Sono arrivato al decimo
Giù lungo il canale
Scivolando verso mezzanotte
Hôtel du Nord
Dammi un po’ d’amore
Atmosfera! Atmosfera!
Tutto il mondo sta bene
Amore! Amore!
Amore, amore, amore
Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore
Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore
E poi ho incontrato te
Mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Ho un’ossessione
Ho una nuova ossessione
Tatuo due iniziali, dove tutti possano vederle
Tutti qui
Tutti qui
Tutti qui
Amano GG
Amore! Amore!
Amore, amore, amore
Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore
Pensavo di sapere cos’è l’amore
E poi ho incontrato te
Mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Uh-huh, mi hai conquistato
Sì, mi hai conquistato
Ho la paura
Ho la paura umana
Va bene così, va bene così
Mi hai conquistato
Tutti qui
Hanno la paura umana
Ma va bene così, va bene così
Mi hai conquistato
Più amore
Dammi più amore
Ma va bene così, va bene così
Mi hai conquistato
Significato di Hooked dei Franz Ferdinand
“Hooked” parla di emozioni forti, di quelle che ti fanno sentire vivo, anche quando sei pieno di dubbi e paure. La “paura umana” di cui si parla nel ritornello è quel senso di fragilità che tutti proviamo, ma che alla fine va bene, perché fa parte di noi: “Everybody here Got the human fear
So that’s alright with me”.
Poi arriva l’amore, quello che ti stravolge e ti fa perdere il controllo. La ripetizione di “Mi hai conquistato” e il tatuaggio delle iniziali sono la prova di un’ossessione che cambia tutto, perfino il modo in cui il protagonista vede l’amore: “I thought I knew what love was And then I met you”.
Leggi anche:
- OuverFOURe di Lazza: testo e significato della canzone
- Oh My God di Mew: testo e significato
- Islanda dei Pinguini Tattici Nucleari: testo e significato della canzone
Foto apertura via Facebook di Franz Ferdinand