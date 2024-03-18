TESTO IN INGLESE SULLE VACANZE ESTIVE: TRACCE SVOLTE

Di seguito trovi un testo svolto sulle vacanze estive in inglese sia al passato che al futuro, seguito da due esempi di lettera (sempre al passato e al futuro). Se ancora hai difficoltà a capire le differenze o hai bisogno di spunti, quindi, ti basta continuare a leggere. Oltre agli esempi, ti forniamo anche alcuni consigli utili per non sbagliare e fare una bella figura con l’insegnante. Ricorda che questa potrebbe essere una delle tracce dell’Esame di Terza Media, per cui tieni bene a mente i nostri consigli se quest’anno dovrai affrontare gli esami!

DESCRIZIONE DI UNA VACANZA IN INGLESE

Prima di passare allo svolgimento vero e proprio dei due testi sulle vacanze estive, uno al passato e l’altro al futuro, vediamo insieme qualche consiglio per strutturare un buon testo senza errori grammaticali e sintattici.

Testo al passato:

Per scrivere un testo al passato, ricordati di inserire tutti i verbi al passato in maniera corretta.

Simple past: si usa il simple past quando un’azione è finita nel passato. Fai attenzione che tutti i verbi regolari aggiungono –ed alla forma base del verbo, ma ci sono molte eccezioni (es. go/went) che sono irregolari. In caso di dubbi controlla sempre sul vocabolario. Nelle domande, controlla che l’ausiliare sia sempre al passato (was/were/had/did) + soggetto + verbo in forma base.

si usa il simple past quando un’azione è finita nel passato. Fai attenzione che tutti i verbi regolari aggiungono –ed alla forma base del verbo, ma ci sono molte eccezioni (es. go/went) che sono irregolari. In caso di dubbi controlla sempre sul vocabolario. Nelle domande, controlla che l’ausiliare sia sempre al passato (was/were/had/did) + soggetto + verbo in forma base. Present Perfect: il present perfect non corrisponde esattamente al nostro passato prossimo, ma indica piuttosto un’azione iniziata nel passato e non terminata ancora oppure accaduta nel passato in un momento imprecisato.

il present perfect non corrisponde esattamente al nostro passato prossimo, ma indica piuttosto un’azione iniziata nel passato e non terminata ancora oppure accaduta nel passato in un momento imprecisato. Past Perfect: si usa per indicare un’azione precedente a una espressa al passato.

Testo al futuro:

In genere si usano tre tipi di futuro in inglese: will, going to, present continuous.

Going to: indica un’intenzione futura o un qualcosa di imminente.

indica un’intenzione futura o un qualcosa di imminente. Present Continuous: si usa quando un’azione nel futuro è già programmata e sicura.

si usa quando un’azione nel futuro è già programmata e sicura. Will: è il futuro generico, da usare negli altri casi.

Testo in inglese sulle vacanze estive al passato

Last summer, I had a really great time during my summer holiday. I spent an amazing week with my friends Jessica and Pamela in August. We went by train (it was a long journey, but we were too excited so we didn’t care) and we stayed in a beautiful hotel near the seaside. We visited many towns in Salento: Gallipoli, Baia Verde, Otranto, Corigliano d’Otranto, Melpignano and S. Maria di Leuca. The sea is beautiful and there’s so much to do in these places… it’s very easy to have fun! Baia Verde and Gallipoli are famous for disco beach parties, so we went and danced almost every night. During the day we made trips; the most amazing one was in S. Maria di Leuca, where we took part in a boat-tour to visit the caves and we admired the coast from the sea. I would like to go back to Gallipoli this year… or maybe next year, because it is an awesome place to visit. I recommend a trip to Puglia to everybody!

Testo in inglese sulle vacanze estive al futuro

I look forward for summer 2017, as I am going to Puglia. I have already booked my holiday: I am going with my friends Jessica and Pamela in August! We are going by train and we are staying in a beautiful hotel near the seaside. We are going to visit many towns in Salento: I hope to see Gallipoli, Baia Verde, Otranto, Corigliano d’Otranto, Melpignano and S. Maria di Leuca. Everybody says the sea is beautiful and there’s so much to do in these places… it seems very easy to have fun! Baia Verde and Gallipoli are famous for disco beach parties, so maybe we will go and dance almost every night. During the day we are planning to make trips; I am especially excited for the one in S. Maria di Leuca, where we will be able to take part in a boat-tour to visit the caves to admire the coast from the sea. I am very excited for this journey… I am sure it won’t be disappointing!

LETTERA IN INGLESE SULLE VACANZE ESTIVE

A livello di regole per il passato e il futuro, puoi fare riferimento alle dritte elencate nel paragrafo precedente. Tuttavia, vediamo insieme alcuni consigli generali per scrivere in ogni caso la lettera:

Intestazione: ricorda sempre di inserire i recapiti del mittente (tu) e del destinatario (il tuo amico). Inserisci il tuo nome e indirizzo in alto a sinistra del foglio e il nome e l’indirizzo del destinatario più in basso sulla destra.

ricorda sempre di inserire i recapiti del mittente (tu) e del destinatario (il tuo amico). Inserisci il tuo nome e indirizzo in alto a sinistra del foglio e il nome e l’indirizzo del destinatario più in basso sulla destra. Inizio della lettera: inserisci la data sulla sinistra e poi inizia la lettera con “Dear + nome del destinatario” seguito da virgola; poi vai a capo per iniziare con lo svolgimento.

inserisci la data sulla sinistra e poi inizia la lettera con “Dear + nome del destinatario” seguito da virgola; poi vai a capo per iniziare con lo svolgimento. Svolgimento: se, come in questo caso, la lettera è indirizzata a un amico, devi utilizzare un linguaggio informale. Ricorda sempre di fare alcune domande al tuo amico pensando a una sua successiva lettera. Cerca di usare espressioni semplici e un linguaggio che conosci così da evitare brutti errori di grammatica o complicarti la vita inutilmente.

se, come in questo caso, la lettera è indirizzata a un amico, devi utilizzare un linguaggio informale. Ricorda sempre di fare alcune domande al tuo amico pensando a una sua successiva lettera. Cerca di usare espressioni semplici e un linguaggio che conosci così da evitare brutti errori di grammatica o complicarti la vita inutilmente. Conclusione: al termine della lettera, invita sempre il tuo amico a risponderti a sua volta. Chiudi con un’espressione come “Love”, “Kisses”, “XoXo”, molto informali e aggiungi la tua firma.

Lettera in inglese sulle vacanze estive al passato

Marta Sofi

Via del Corso

00186 Roma

Italy

Mary Wilde

Oxford Street

London W1C 2JS

UK

23 February 2024

Dear Mary,

how are you, my friend? I was very happy to receive your last letter. I appreciate your invitation… London must be beautiful in this period of the year, but I’ve just spent my holidays in Puglia, here in Italy, and so I’ve no more days to spend anywhere. I hope I can visit you for Christmas or New Year’s Eve though. I’m writing to tell you about my holiday, I know you are very curious! I spent an amazing week with my friends Jessica and Pamela.

Lettera in inglese sulle vacanze estive

Marta Sofi

Via del Corso

00186 Roma

Italy

Mary Wilde

Oxford Street

London W1C 2JS

UK

23 February 2024

Dear Mary,

how are you, my friend? I was very happy to receive your last letter. I appreciate your invitation… London must be beautiful in this period of the year, but I am going on holiday in Puglia this summer, here in Italy, and so I’ve no more days to spend anywhere so far. I hope I can visit you for Christmas or New Year’s Eve though. I’m writing to tell you about my next holiday, I know you are very curious! I hope to spend an amazing week with my friends Jessica and Pamela! I have already booked my holiday: I am going in August by train and we are staying in a beautiful hotel near the seaside. We are going to visit many towns in Salento: I hope to see Gallipoli, Baia Verde, Otranto, Corigliano d’Otranto, Melpignano and S. Maria di Leuca. Everybody says the sea is beautiful and there’s so much to do in these places… it seems it is very easy to have fun! Baia Verde and Gallipoli are famous for disco beach parties, so maybe we will go and dance almost every night. During the day we are planning to make trips; I am especially excited for the one in S. Maria di Leuca, where we will be able to take part in a boat-tour to visit the caves to admire the coast from the sea. I am very excited for this journey… I am sure it won’t be disappointing! I intend to send you a postcard and a letter to tell you everything about my holiday. What about your holiday? Have you already planned it? Where would you like to go?

I hope to hear from you soon.

Love,

Marta

