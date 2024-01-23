Oscar 2024: annunciate le nomination della 96ª edizione

L’Academy ha annunciato le nomination per i Premi Oscar 2024, arrivati ormai alla 96ª edizione. Tra le 23 categorie in gara, spicca quella del miglior film internazionale, con la candidatura di Matteo Garrone per il film “Io capitano”, già finalista ai Golden Globe.
La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà a Los Angeles nella notte tra il 9 e il 10 marzo 2024, dove scopriremo chi ha vinto nelle seguenti categorie:
Miglior film
American Fiction
Anatomia di una caduta
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
La zona di interesse
Miglior regia
Justine Triet – Anatomia di una caduta
Jonathan Glazer – La zona d’interesse
Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flowers Moon
Miglior attrice protagonista
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the flower moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Povere creature!
Miglior attore protagonista
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – Il colore viola
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Miglior attore non protagonista
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature!
Miglior film internazionale
Io capitano (Italia)
Perfect Days (Giappone)
La società della neve (Spagna)
Das Lehrerzimmer (Germania)
La zona d’interesse (Regno Unito)
Miglior cortometraggio
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Migliori costumi
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Miglior sonoro
Barbie
Ferrari
Maestro
Oppenheimer
La zona d’interesse
Miglior colonna sonora
American Fiction
Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
La zona d’interesse
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Anatomia di una caduta
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Miglior scenografia
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Miglior canzone originale
American Symphony: “It Never Went Away”
Barbie: “I’m Just Ken”
Killers of the flower moon: “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”
Flamin’ Hot: “The Fire Inside”
Barbie: “What Was I Made For?”
Miglior documentario
Bobie Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Miglior montaggio
Anatomia di una caduta
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Miglior fotografia
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Migliori effetti speciali
The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte uno
Napoleon
Miglior film d’animazione
Il ragazzo e l’airone
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miglior corto animato
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Migliori trucco e acconciature
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
La società della neve