Ascoltare le canzoni di Natale più famose (italiane, americane, in inglese) è una delle attività più soddisfacenti di questo periodo dell’anno. Momento nel quale si inizia il conto alla rovescia per il 25 dicembre. Si fa l’albero, qualcuno fa anche il presepe, si addobba casa, si inizia a pensare ai regali di Natale. Il tutto con, in sottofondo, i brani natalizi più famosi. Alzi la mano chi ricorda un Natale senza la voce di Micheal Bublè o di Mariah Carey, le cui canzoni hanno letteralmente fatto la storia.

Canzoni di Natale: titoli e testo delle più famose

L’atmosfera natalizia si tinge sempre di allegria e tra decorazioni, luci colorate e profumi ognuno di noi vorrebbe che questo periodo non finisse mai. Ma cos’è che dà quel tocco in più al periodo natalizio? Di certo alcune canzoni famose che vengono riproposte di anno in anno e che, nonostante le abbiamo ascoltate migliaia di volte, ci piacciono ancora e non vediamo l’ora di cantarle tutti insieme. Ecco allora i titoli delle canzoni natalizie più famose e i testi da leggere.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – Michael Bublé

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Everywhere you go

Take a look at the five and ten, it’s glistening once again

With candy canes and silver lanes that glow

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Toys in every store

But the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be

On your own front door

A pair of Hopalong boots and a pistol that shoots

Is the wish of Barney and Ben

Dolls that’ll talk and will go for a walk

Is the hope of Janice and Jen

And Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Everywhere you go

There’s a tree in the Grand Hotel, one in the park as well

It’s the sturdy kind that doesn’t mind the snow

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Soon the bells will start

And the thing that’ll make ‘em ring is the carol that you sing

Right within your heart

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Toys in every store

But the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be

On your own front door

Sure, it’s Christmas once more

Last Christmas – Wham! (1984)

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special

Once bitten and twice shy

I keep my distance

But you still catch my eye

Tell me, baby

Do you recognize me?

Well, it’s been a year

It doesn’t surprise me

(Merry Christmas!) I wrapped it up and sent it

With a note saying, “I love you, ” I meant it

Now, I know what a fool I’ve been

But if you kissed me now

I know you’d fool me again

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special

A crowded room, friends with tired eyes

I’m hiding from you, and your soul of ice

My god, I thought you were someone to rely on

Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart

A man under cover but you tore me apart

Now, I’ve found a real love you’ll never fool me again

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart

A man under cover but you tore him apart

Maybe next year I’ll give it to someone

I’ll give it to someone special.

All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey (1994)

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don’t care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true oh

All I want for Christmas is you

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need, and I

Don’t care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don’t need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won’t make me happy

With a toy on Christmas day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

I won’t ask for much this Christmas

I won’t even wish for snow, and I

I just wanna keep on waiting

Underneath the mistletoe

I won’t make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won’t even stay awake

To hear those magic reindeer click

‘Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do

Oh, Baby all I want for Christmas is you

All the lights are shining

So brightly everywhere

And the sound of children’s

Laughter fills the air

And everyone is singing

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Santa won’t you bring me

The one I really need

Won’t you please bring my baby to me quickly

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

This is all I’m asking for

I just wanna see my baby

Standing right outside my door

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

Baby all I want for Christmas is you

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

White Christmas – Bing Crosby (1942)

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the tree tops glisten

And children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas

With every Christmas card I write

May your days be merry and bright

And may all your Christmases be white

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the tree tops glisten

And children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas

With every…

Jingle bells

Dashing through the snow

On a one-horse open sleigh,

Over the fields we go,

Laughing all the way;

Bells on bob-tail ring,

Making spirits bright,

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

A day or two ago,

I thought I’d take a ride,

And soon Miss Fanny Bright

Was seated by my side;

The horse was lean and lank;

Misfortune seemed his lot;

He got into a drifted bank,

And we, we got upsot.

Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells,

Jingle all the way!

What fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh.

A day or two ago,

The story I must tell

I went out on the snow

And on my back I fell;

A gent was riding by

In a one-horse open sleigh,

He laughed as there

I sprawling lie,

But quickly drove away.

Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells,

Jingle all the way!

What fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh.

Now the ground is white

Go it while you’re young,

Take the girls tonight

And sing this sleighing song;

Just get a bob-tailed bay

Two-forty as his speed

Hitch him to an open sleigh

And crack! you’ll take the lead.

Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells,

Jingle all the way!

What fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh.

Happy Xmas – John Lennon (1971)

So this is Christmas

And what have you done

Another year over

And a new one just begun

And so this is Christmas

I hope you have fun

The near and the dear one

The old and the young

A very Merry Christmas

And a happy new year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas

For weak and for strong

For rich and the poor ones

The world is so wrong

And so happy Christmas

For black and for white

For yellow and red one

Let’s stop all the fight

A very Merry Christmas

And a happy new year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas

And what have we done

Another year over

A new one just begun

And so happy Christmas

We hope you have fun

The near and the dear one

The old and the young

A very Merry Christmas

And a happy new year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

War is over, if you want it

War is over now

la, la, ah, ah

Happy Christmas

Feliz Navidad di José Feliciano

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero año y felicidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero año y felicidad

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero año y felicidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero año y felicidad

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero año y felicidad

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

