Classifica 100 migliori serie tv secondo attori e produttori

Classifica 100 migliori serie tv

Quali sono le migliori serie tv di sempre? Generalmente siamo abituati a leggere le classifiche di appassionati o critici, questa volta invece abbiamo per voi la classifica di The Hollywood Reporter che ha parlato direttamente con gli addetti ai lavori: stiamo parlando di ben 2800 persone che lavorano in questo campo e nel dettaglio abbiamo 779 attori, 365 produttori e 268 registi. Chi troviamo?

Classifica 100 migliori serie tv secondo Hollywood

Specifichiamo che i dati sono stati analizzati fino al 2015, perciò potrebbero mancare in questo elenco alcune serie tv di nuova generazione come La Casa di Carta o Stranger Things che hanno tenuto incollati allo schermo milioni di persone. Scopriamo intanto quali sono le 100 serie tv più amate dagli addetti ai lavori di Hollywood:

100. Desperate Housewives

99. Fawlty Towers

98. Family Tie

97. Ally McBeal

96. Everybody Loves Raymond

95. Battlestar Galactica

94. Parenthood

93. The Brady Bunch

92. The Bob Newhart Show

91. The Americans

90. Arrow

89. The Rockford Files

88. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

87. Scrubs

86. True Blood

85. Law & Order

84. Alias

83. Get Smart

82. Gilligan’s Island

81. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

80. The Flinstones

79. Sesame Street

78. Married… With Children

77. Scandal

76. Full House

75. Doctor Who

74. 24

73. Alfred Hitchkock Presents

72. Mork & Mindy

71. Saved by the Bell

70. I Dream of Jeannie

69. Entourage

68. Firefly

67. Moonlighting

66. Taxi

65. Family Guy

64. House

63. Hill Street Blues

62. Bewitched

61. Roseanne

60. Murphy Brown

59. Monty Phyton’s Flying Circus

58. How I Met Your Mother

57. The Good Wife

56. The Wonder Years

55. Star Trek: The Next Generation

54. Willy Il Principe di Bel-Air

53. Curb Your Enthusiasm

52. True Detective

51. Una Mamma per Amica

50. Freaks and Geeks

49. Orphan Black

48. The Golden Girls

47. The Dick Van Dyke Show

46. Veep

45. Homeland

44. Downton Abbey

43. The Carol Burnett Show

42. Castle

41. Happy Days

40. Frasier

39. All In The Family

38. Friday Night Lights

37. Dexter

36. The Muppet Show

35. Star Trek

34. Sout Park

33. Sherlock

32. Parks and Recreation

31. The Office (US)

30. The Wire

29. Six Feet Under

28. ER

27. Buffy

26. Orange Is The New Black

25. The Big Bang Theory

24. The Walking Dead

23. Cheers

22. Will & Grace

21. House of Cards

20. Twin Peaks

19. The Mary Tyler Moore Show

18. 30 Rock

17. The Twilight Zone

16. Arrested Development

15. Lost

14. Modern Family

13. M*A*S*H

12. Sex and the City

11. The West Wing

10. The Simpsons

9. Mad Men

8. I Love Lucy

7. Saturday Night Live

6. The Sopranos

5. Seinfeld

4. Game of Thrones

3. The X-Files

2. Breaking Bad

1. Friends

In realtà al primo e al terzo posto troviamo due serie tv degli anni Novanta, quindi in molte persone potrebbe aver fatto effetto il classico momento nostalgia e ricordo di tempi andati (senza contare che al decimo posto troviamo anche i Simpson).