Classifica 100 migliori serie tv secondo attori e produttori

Classifica 100 migliori serie tv
Quali sono le migliori serie tv di sempre? Generalmente siamo abituati a leggere le classifiche di appassionati o critici, questa volta invece abbiamo per voi la classifica di The Hollywood Reporter che ha parlato direttamente con gli addetti ai lavori: stiamo parlando di ben 2800 persone che lavorano in questo campo e nel dettaglio abbiamo 779 attori, 365 produttori e 268 registi. Chi troviamo?
Classifica 100 migliori serie tv secondo Hollywood
Specifichiamo che i dati sono stati analizzati fino al 2015, perciò potrebbero mancare in questo elenco alcune serie tv di nuova generazione come La Casa di Carta o Stranger Things che hanno tenuto incollati allo schermo milioni di persone. Scopriamo intanto quali sono le 100 serie tv più amate dagli addetti ai lavori di Hollywood:
- 100. Desperate Housewives
- 99. Fawlty Towers
- 98. Family Tie
- 97. Ally McBeal
- 96. Everybody Loves Raymond
- 95. Battlestar Galactica
- 94. Parenthood
- 93. The Brady Bunch
- 92. The Bob Newhart Show
- 91. The Americans
- 90. Arrow
- 89. The Rockford Files
- 88. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- 87. Scrubs
- 86. True Blood
- 85. Law & Order
- 84. Alias
- 83. Get Smart
- 82. Gilligan’s Island
- 81. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- 80. The Flinstones
- 79. Sesame Street
- 78. Married… With Children
- 77. Scandal
- 76. Full House
- 75. Doctor Who
- 74. 24
- 73. Alfred Hitchkock Presents
- 72. Mork & Mindy
- 71. Saved by the Bell
- 70. I Dream of Jeannie
- 69. Entourage
- 68. Firefly
- 67. Moonlighting
- 66. Taxi
- 65. Family Guy
- 64. House
- 63. Hill Street Blues
- 62. Bewitched
- 61. Roseanne
- 60. Murphy Brown
- 59. Monty Phyton’s Flying Circus
- 58. How I Met Your Mother
- 57. The Good Wife
- 56. The Wonder Years
- 55. Star Trek: The Next Generation
- 54. Willy Il Principe di Bel-Air
- 53. Curb Your Enthusiasm
- 52. True Detective
- 51. Una Mamma per Amica
- 50. Freaks and Geeks
- 49. Orphan Black
- 48. The Golden Girls
- 47. The Dick Van Dyke Show
- 46. Veep
- 45. Homeland
- 44. Downton Abbey
- 43. The Carol Burnett Show
- 42. Castle
- 41. Happy Days
- 40. Frasier
- 39. All In The Family
- 38. Friday Night Lights
- 37. Dexter
- 36. The Muppet Show
- 35. Star Trek
- 34. Sout Park
- 33. Sherlock
- 32. Parks and Recreation
- 31. The Office (US)
- 30. The Wire
- 29. Six Feet Under
- 28. ER
- 27. Buffy
- 26. Orange Is The New Black
- 25. The Big Bang Theory
- 24. The Walking Dead
- 23. Cheers
- 22. Will & Grace
- 21. House of Cards
- 20. Twin Peaks
- 19. The Mary Tyler Moore Show
- 18. 30 Rock
- 17. The Twilight Zone
- 16. Arrested Development
- 15. Lost
- 14. Modern Family
- 13. M*A*S*H
- 12. Sex and the City
- 11. The West Wing
- 10. The Simpsons
- 9. Mad Men
- 8. I Love Lucy
- 7. Saturday Night Live
- 6. The Sopranos
- 5. Seinfeld
- 4. Game of Thrones
- 3. The X-Files
- 2. Breaking Bad
- 1. Friends
In realtà al primo e al terzo posto troviamo due serie tv degli anni Novanta, quindi in molte persone potrebbe aver fatto effetto il classico momento nostalgia e ricordo di tempi andati (senza contare che al decimo posto troviamo anche i Simpson).