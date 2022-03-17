Classifica 100 migliori serie tv

Quali sono le migliori serie tv di sempre? Generalmente siamo abituati a leggere le classifiche di appassionati o critici, questa volta invece abbiamo per voi la classifica di The Hollywood Reporter che ha parlato direttamente con gli addetti ai lavori: stiamo parlando di ben 2800 persone che lavorano in questo campo e nel dettaglio abbiamo 779 attori, 365 produttori e 268 registi. Chi troviamo?

Classifica 100 migliori serie tv secondo attori e produttori

Classifica 100 migliori serie tv secondo Hollywood

Specifichiamo che i dati sono stati analizzati fino al 2015, perciò potrebbero mancare in questo elenco alcune serie tv di nuova generazione come La Casa di Carta o Stranger Things che hanno tenuto incollati allo schermo milioni di persone. Scopriamo intanto quali sono le 100 serie tv più amate dagli addetti ai lavori di Hollywood:

  • 100. Desperate Housewives
  • 99. Fawlty Towers
  • 98. Family Tie
  • 97. Ally McBeal
  • 96. Everybody Loves Raymond
  • 95. Battlestar Galactica
  • 94. Parenthood
  • 93. The Brady Bunch
  • 92. The Bob Newhart Show
  • 91. The Americans
  • 90. Arrow
  • 89. The Rockford Files
  • 88. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
  • 87. Scrubs
  • 86. True Blood
  • 85. Law & Order
  • 84. Alias
  • 83. Get Smart
  • 82. Gilligan’s Island
  • 81. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • 80. The Flinstones
  • 79. Sesame Street
  • 78. Married… With Children
  • 77. Scandal
  • 76. Full House
  • 75. Doctor Who
  • 74. 24
  • 73. Alfred Hitchkock Presents
  • 72. Mork & Mindy
  • 71. Saved by the Bell
  • 70. I Dream of Jeannie
  • 69. Entourage
  • 68. Firefly
  • 67. Moonlighting
  • 66. Taxi
  • 65. Family Guy
  • 64. House
  • 63. Hill Street Blues
  • 62. Bewitched
  • 61. Roseanne
  • 60. Murphy Brown
  • 59. Monty Phyton’s Flying Circus
  • 58. How I Met Your Mother
  • 57. The Good Wife
  • 56. The Wonder Years
  • 55. Star Trek: The Next Generation
  • 54. Willy Il Principe di Bel-Air
  • 53. Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • 52. True Detective
  • 51. Una Mamma per Amica
  • 50. Freaks and Geeks
  • 49. Orphan Black
  • 48. The Golden Girls
  • 47. The Dick Van Dyke Show
  • 46. Veep
  • 45. Homeland
  • 44. Downton Abbey
  • 43. The Carol Burnett Show
  • 42. Castle
  • 41. Happy Days
  • 40. Frasier
  • 39. All In The Family
  • 38. Friday Night Lights
  • 37. Dexter
  • 36. The Muppet Show
  • 35. Star Trek
  • 34. Sout Park
  • 33. Sherlock
  • 32. Parks and Recreation
  • 31. The Office (US)
  • 30. The Wire
  • 29. Six Feet Under
  • 28. ER
  • 27. Buffy
  • 26. Orange Is The New Black
  • 25. The Big Bang Theory
  • 24. The Walking Dead
  • 23. Cheers
  • 22. Will & Grace
  • 21. House of Cards
  • 20. Twin Peaks
  • 19. The Mary Tyler Moore Show
  • 18. 30 Rock
  • 17. The Twilight Zone
  • 16. Arrested Development
  • 15. Lost
  • 14. Modern Family
  • 13. M*A*S*H
  • 12. Sex and the City
  • 11. The West Wing
  • 10. The Simpsons
  • 9. Mad Men
  • 8. I Love Lucy
  • 7. Saturday Night Live
  • 6. The Sopranos
  • 5. Seinfeld
  • 4. Game of Thrones
  • 3. The X-Files
  • 2. Breaking Bad
  • 1. Friends

In realtà al primo e al terzo posto troviamo due serie tv degli anni Novanta, quindi in molte persone potrebbe aver fatto effetto il classico momento nostalgia e ricordo di tempi andati (senza contare che al decimo posto troviamo anche i Simpson).