MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: orari e nomination

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: orari

MTV ha svelato le candidature degli “MTV Movie & TV Awards” e “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” di quest’anno che andranno in scena per due notti al Palladium di Los Angeles per onorare i film e i prodotti televisivi che hanno dato vita ad intrattenimento di qualità. In Italia, gli eventi verranno trasmessi dal vivo ain lingua originale alle 03:00 del mattino di lunedì 17 maggio, mentre gli “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” del 2021, sempre in lingua originale, alle 03:00 del mattino di martedì 18 maggio: il tutto ovviamente sui canali MTV (canale Sky 130 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 131 e canale 704 di Sky).

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: nomination

BEST MOVIE

Borat – Seguito di film cinema

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Legendary

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (by SONIC® Drive-In)

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

T.J. Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson