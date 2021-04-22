MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: orari e nomination

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: orari
MTV ha svelato le candidature degli “MTV Movie & TV Awards” e “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” di quest’anno che andranno in scena per due notti al Palladium di Los Angeles per onorare i film e i prodotti televisivi che hanno dato vita ad intrattenimento di qualità. In Italia, gli eventi verranno trasmessi dal vivo ain lingua originale alle 03:00 del mattino di lunedì 17 maggio, mentre gli “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” del 2021, sempre in lingua originale, alle 03:00 del mattino di martedì 18 maggio: il tutto ovviamente sui canali MTV (canale Sky 130 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 131 e canale 704 di Sky).
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: nomination
- BEST MOVIE
Borat – Seguito di film cinema
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
- BEST SHOW
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
- BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
- BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
- BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
- BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
- BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
- BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
- BEST FIGHT
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
- MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
- BEST DUO
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
- Borat – Seguito di film cinema – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
- BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- BEST DATING SHOW
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
- BEST REALITY CAST
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- BEST COMPETITION SERIES
Legendary
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
- BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
- BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (by SONIC® Drive-In)
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
- BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
- Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness
- BEST HOST
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things
- BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
- BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
- BEST FIGHT
Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
- BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK