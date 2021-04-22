MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: orari e nomination

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: orari

MTV ha svelato le candidature degli “MTV Movie & TV Awards” e “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” di quest’anno che andranno in scena per due notti al Palladium di Los Angeles per onorare i film e i prodotti televisivi che hanno dato vita ad intrattenimento di qualità. In Italia, gli eventi verranno trasmessi dal vivo ain lingua originale alle 03:00 del mattino di lunedì 17 maggio, mentre gli “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” del 2021, sempre in lingua originale, alle 03:00 del mattino di martedì 18 maggio: il tutto ovviamente sui canali MTV (canale Sky 130 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 131 e canale 704 di Sky).

  • BEST MOVIE
    Borat – Seguito di film cinema
    Judas and the Black Messiah
    Promising Young Woman
    Soul
    To All the Boys: Always and Forever

 

  • BEST SHOW
    Bridgerton
    Cobra Kai
    Emily in Paris
    The Boys
    WandaVision

 

  • BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
    Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
    Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
    Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
    Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

 

  • BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
    Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
    Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
    Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
    Emma Corrin – The Crown
    Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

 

  • BEST HERO
    Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
    Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
    Jack Quaid – The Boys
    Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
    Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

 

  • BEST KISS
    Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
    Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
    Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
    Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

 

  • BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
    Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
    Eric Andre – Bad Trip
    Issa Rae – Insecure
    Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
    Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

 

  • BEST VILLAIN
    Aya Cash – The Boys
    Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
    Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
    Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
    Nicholas Hoult – The Great

 

  • BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
    Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
    Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
    Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema
    Paul Mescal – Normal People
    Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

 

  • BEST FIGHT
    Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
    Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
    The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
    WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
    Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

 

  • MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
    Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
    Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
    Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
    Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
    Vince Vaughn – Freaky

 

  • BEST DUO
    Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
    The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
    Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
  • Borat – Seguito di film cinema – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

 

  • BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
    Below Deck Mediterranean
    Black Ink Crew New York
    Bling Empire
    Jersey Shore Family Vacation
    Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

 

  • BEST DATING SHOW
    90 Day Fiancé
    Ex On The Beach
    Love Is Blind
    Ready to Love
    The Bachelorette

 

  • BEST REALITY CAST
    90 Day Fiancé
    Jersey Shore Family Vacation
    Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    The Real Housewives of Atlanta

 

  • BEST COMPETITION SERIES
    Legendary
    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    The Challenge
    The Circle
    The Masked Singer

 

  • BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
    Deliciousness
    Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
    Making The Cut
    Nailed It!
    Queer Eye

 

  • BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (by SONIC® Drive-In)
    Bling Empire
    Cardi Tries
    Selena + Chef
    The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
    VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

 

  • BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
    A Little Late with Lilly Singh
    Red Table Talk
    The Breakfast Club
    The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

 

  • BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
    Floor Is Lava
    Impractical Jokers
  • Kids Say the Darndest Things
    Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
    Ridiculousness

 

  • BEST HOST
    Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
    Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
    RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
    T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
    Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

 

  • BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
    Addison Rae
    Bretman Rock
    Charli D’Amelio
    Jalaiah Harmon
    Rickey Thompson

 

  • BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
    Catfish: The TV Show
    Evil Lives Here
    Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
    Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
    Unsolved Mysteries

 

  • BEST FIGHT
    Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
    The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
    Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
    Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
    Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

 

  • BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
    Acapulco Shore
    Geordie Shore
    Love Island (ITV)
    ¡Nailed it! México
    RuPaul’s Drag Race UK