The game awards 2024: tutti i vincitori

The game awards 2024
Si è concluso il The Game Award 2004, che ha premiato i vincitori di tutte le categorie del settore ed ha anticipato molte nelle novità in previsione per il 2025. L’evento annuale che celebra i migliori videogiochi e le eccellenze dell’industria videoludica, considerato l’equivalente degli Oscar per i giochi e creato da Geoff Keighley, è giunto alla sua decima edizione. Confermandosi come il luogo ideale per la premiazione dei migliori videogiochi ma anche, e soprattutto, per gli annunci in esclusiva, i trailer dei nuovi titoli e le anteprime mondiali. Oltre ad ospitare, come ogni anno, performance dal vivo e celebrità del settore.
I vincitori del The game awards 2024
Eccoci ai vincitori del The game awards 2024, dal più ambito tra i premi, ovvero quello di Gioco dell’anno, alle categorie minori, come quello per il miglior supporto della community, o quello per il miglior gioco per famiglie. La lista è lunga. Sotto il vincitore, riportato per primo e in grassetto, trovate anche gli altri concorrenti che gareggiavano per il titolo.
Game of the Year
- Vincitore: Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Vincitore: Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
- Vincitore: Metaphor: ReFantanzio
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Vincitore: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Vincitore: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Astro Bot
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Vincitore: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Vincitore: Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Vincitore: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Vincitore: Neva
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing Game
- Vincitore: Helldivers 2
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
Best Community Support
- Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
- Vincitore: Balatro
- Animal Well
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Vincitore: Balatro
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- Vincitore: Balatro
- AFK Journey
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR Game
- Vincitore: Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Vincitore: Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Vincitore: Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Vincitore: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Best Fighting Game
- Vincitore: Tekken 8
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
Best Family Game
- Vincitore: Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Vincitore: Frostpunk 2
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Vincitore: EA Sports FC 25
- F1 24
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer Game
- Vincitore: Helldivers 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Best Adaptation
- Vincitore: Fallout
- Arcane
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
- Vincitore: Grand Theft Auto 6
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
- Vincitore: CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
- Vincitore: League of Legends
- DOTA 2
- Counter-Strike 2
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Vincitore: Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
Best E-sports Team
- Vincitore: T1 (League of Legends)
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Player’s Voice
- Vincitore: Black Myth: Wukong
- Genshin Impact
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Fonte: www.npr.org