The game awards 2024: tutti i vincitori

Si è concluso il The Game Award 2004, che ha premiato i vincitori di tutte le categorie del settore ed ha anticipato molte nelle novità in previsione per il 2025. L’evento annuale che celebra i migliori videogiochi e le eccellenze dell’industria videoludica, considerato l’equivalente degli Oscar per i giochi e creato da Geoff Keighley, è giunto alla sua decima edizione. Confermandosi come il luogo ideale per la premiazione dei migliori videogiochi ma anche, e soprattutto, per gli annunci in esclusiva, i trailer dei nuovi titoli e le anteprime mondiali. Oltre ad ospitare, come ogni anno, performance dal vivo e celebrità del settore.

I vincitori del The game awards 2024

Eccoci ai vincitori del The game awards 2024, dal più ambito tra i premi, ovvero quello di Gioco dell’anno, alle categorie minori, come quello per il miglior supporto della community, o quello per il miglior gioco per famiglie. La lista è lunga. Sotto il vincitore, riportato per primo e in grassetto, trovate anche gli altri concorrenti che gareggiavano per il titolo.

Game of the Year

Vincitore: Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Vincitore: Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Vincitore: Metaphor: ReFantanzio

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Vincitore: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Neva

Best Score and Music

Vincitore: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Astro Bot

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Vincitore: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Vincitore: Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Vincitore: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Vincitore: Neva

Closer the Distance

Indika

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

Vincitore: Helldivers 2

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Best Community Support

Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Vincitore: Balatro

Animal Well

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Vincitore: Balatro

Animal Well

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

Vincitore: Balatro

AFK Journey

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

Vincitore: Batman: Arkham Shadow

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Vincitore: Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Vincitore: Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Vincitore: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Best Fighting Game

Vincitore: Tekken 8

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Best Family Game

Vincitore: Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Vincitore: Frostpunk 2

Age of Mythology: Retold

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

Vincitore: EA Sports FC 25

F1 24

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

Vincitore: Helldivers 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

Vincitore: Fallout

Arcane

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

Vincitore: Grand Theft Auto 6

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

Vincitore: CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Vincitore: League of Legends

DOTA 2

Counter-Strike 2

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Vincitore: Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best E-sports Team

Vincitore: T1 (League of Legends)

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Player’s Voice

Vincitore: Black Myth: Wukong

Genshin Impact

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

