The game awards 2024: tutti i vincitori

Si è concluso il The game awards 2024, l'evento dedicato alla premiazione dei migliori videogiochi: ecco tutti i vincitori.
Si è concluso il The Game Award 2004, che ha premiato i vincitori di tutte le categorie del settore ed ha anticipato molte nelle novità in previsione per il 2025. L’evento annuale che celebra i migliori videogiochi e le eccellenze dell’industria videoludica, considerato l’equivalente degli Oscar per i giochi e creato da Geoff Keighley, è giunto alla sua decima edizione. Confermandosi come il luogo ideale per la premiazione dei migliori videogiochi ma anche, e soprattutto, per gli annunci in esclusiva, i trailer dei nuovi titoli e le anteprime mondiali. Oltre ad ospitare, come ogni anno, performance dal vivo e celebrità del settore.

I vincitori del The game awards 2024

Eccoci ai vincitori del The game awards 2024, dal più ambito tra i premi, ovvero quello di Gioco dell’anno, alle categorie minori, come quello per il miglior supporto della community, o quello per il miglior gioco per famiglie. La lista è lunga. Sotto il vincitore, riportato per primo e in grassetto, trovate anche gli altri concorrenti che gareggiavano per il titolo.

Game of the Year

  • Vincitore: Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

  • Vincitore: Astro Bot 
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

  • Vincitore: Metaphor: ReFantanzio
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

  • Vincitore: Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Vincitore: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth 
  • Astro Bot
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Vincitore: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2  
  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Vincitore: Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Vincitore: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Vincitore: Neva
  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

  • Vincitore: Helldivers 2
  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite

Best Community Support

  • Vincitore: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Vincitore: Balatro
  • Animal Well
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Vincitore: Balatro
  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

  • Vincitore: Balatro
  • AFK Journey
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

  • Vincitore: Batman: Arkham Shadow 
  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Vincitore: Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Vincitore: Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

  • Vincitore: Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Best Fighting Game

  • Vincitore: Tekken 8 
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus

Best Family Game

  • Vincitore: Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Vincitore: Frostpunk 2 
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Vincitore: EA Sports FC 25
  • F1 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Vincitore: Helldivers 2
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

  • Vincitore: Fallout
  • Arcane
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

  • Vincitore: Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

  • Vincitore: CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • Vincitore: League of Legends
  • DOTA 2
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Vincitore: Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best E-sports Team

  • Vincitore: T1 (League of Legends)
  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Player’s Voice

  • Vincitore: Black Myth: Wukong
  • Genshin Impact
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Fonte: www.npr.org

