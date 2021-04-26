Oscar 2021: i vincitori

Nomadland ha vinto come miglior film e miglior regia, Frances McDormand e Anthony Hopkins come migliore attrice e migliore attore protagonista: ecco cos’è successo alla cerimonia di premiazione degli Oscar 2021 che si è svolta nella notte tra domenica 25 e lunedì 26 aprile. In Italia la diretta è stata trasmessa da Sky, nello specifico su Sky Cinema Oscar, Sky Uno e in chiaro su Tv8, senza dimenticare tutti gli abbonati a NOW.

Leggi anche:

Oscar 2021: i vincitori in tutte le categorie

Scopriamo insieme tutti i vincitori di ogni categoria!

MIGLIOR FILM

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Il processo ai Chicago 7

MIGLIORE REGIA

Thomas Vinterberg per ‘Another Round’

David Fincher per ‘Mank’

Lee Isaac Chung per ‘Minari’

Chloé Zhao per ‘Nomadland’

Emerald Fennell per ‘Promising Young Woman’

MIGLIORE ATTORE

Riz Ahmed per ‘Sound of Metal’

Chadwick Boseman per ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Anthony Hopkins per ‘The Father’

Gary Oldman per ‘Mank’

Steven Yeun per ‘Minari’

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Andra Day per ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’

Carey Mulligan per ‘Promising Young Woman’

Frances McDormand per ‘Nomadland’

Vanessa Kirby per ‘Pieces of a Woman’

Viola Davis per ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Sacha Baron Cohen per ‘Il processo ai Chicago 7’

Daniel Kaluuya per ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

LaKeith Stanfield per ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Leslie Odom Jr. per ‘One Night in Miami…’

Paul Raci per ‘Sound of Metal’

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Maria Bakalova per ‘Borat – Seguito di film cinema’

Glenn Close per ‘Elegia americana’

Olivia Colman per ‘The Father’

Amanda Seyfried per ‘Mank’

Youn Yuh-jung per ‘Minari’

MIGLIORE FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Onward – Oltre la magia

Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria

Shaun, Vita da Pecora: Farmageddon – Il Film

Soul

Wolfwalkers – Il popolo dei lupi

MIGLIORE FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

Quo Vadis, Aida?

The Man Who Sold His Skin

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Notizie dal mondo

Nomadland

Il processo ai Chicago 7

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Notizie dal mondo

Tenet

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Il processi ai Chicago 7

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Borat – Seguito di film cinema

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

La tigre bianca

MIGLIORE DOCUMENTARIO

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Il mio amico in fondo al mare

Time

MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

A Love Song for Latasha

Hunger Wars

MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Il processo ai Chicago 7

MIGLIORE TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

Emma.

Elegia americana

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

Notizie dal mondo

Soul

MIGLIORE CANZONE

‘Husavik’ da ‘Eurovision Song Contest – La storia dei Fire Saga’

‘Hear My Voice’ da ‘Il processo ai Chicago 7’

‘Fight For You’ da ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

‘Io sì (Seen)’ da ‘La vita davanti a sé’

‘Speak Now’ da ‘One Night in Miami…’

MIGLIORE SONORO

Greyhound

Mank

Notizie dal mondo

Soul

Sound of Metal

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and only Ivan

Tenet

MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO

Borrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People