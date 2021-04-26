Oscar 2021: i vincitori

Nomadland ha vinto come miglior film e miglior regia, Frances McDormand e Anthony Hopkins come migliore attrice e migliore attore protagonista: ecco cos’è successo alla cerimonia di premiazione degli Oscar 2021 che si è svolta nella notte tra domenica 25 e lunedì 26 aprile. In Italia la diretta è stata trasmessa da Sky, nello specifico su Sky Cinema Oscar, Sky Uno e in chiaro su Tv8, senza dimenticare tutti gli abbonati a NOW.

Oscar 2021: i vincitori in tutte le categorie

Scopriamo insieme tutti i vincitori di ogni categoria!

  • MIGLIOR FILM
    The Father
    Judas and the Black Messiah
    Mank
    Minari
    Nomadland
    Promising Young Woman
    Sound of Metal
    Il processo ai Chicago 7

 

  • MIGLIORE REGIA
    Thomas Vinterberg per ‘Another Round’
    David Fincher per ‘Mank’
    Lee Isaac Chung per ‘Minari’
    Chloé Zhao per ‘Nomadland’
    Emerald Fennell per ‘Promising Young Woman’

 

  • MIGLIORE ATTORE
    Riz Ahmed per ‘Sound of Metal’
    Chadwick Boseman per ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
    Anthony Hopkins per ‘The Father’
    Gary Oldman per ‘Mank’
    Steven Yeun per ‘Minari’

 

  • MIGLIORE ATTRICE
    Andra Day per ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’
    Carey Mulligan per ‘Promising Young Woman’
    Frances McDormand per ‘Nomadland’
    Vanessa Kirby per ‘Pieces of a Woman’
    Viola Davis per ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

 

  • MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
    Sacha Baron Cohen per ‘Il processo ai Chicago 7’
    Daniel Kaluuya per ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
    LaKeith Stanfield per ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
    Leslie Odom Jr. per ‘One Night in Miami…’
    Paul Raci per ‘Sound of Metal’

 

  • MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
    Maria Bakalova per ‘Borat – Seguito di film cinema’
    Glenn Close per ‘Elegia americana’
    Olivia Colman per ‘The Father’
    Amanda Seyfried per ‘Mank’
    Youn Yuh-jung per ‘Minari’

 

  • MIGLIORE FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
    Onward – Oltre la magia
    Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria
    Shaun, Vita da Pecora: Farmageddon – Il Film
    Soul
    Wolfwalkers – Il popolo dei lupi

 

  • MIGLIORE FILM INTERNAZIONALE
    Another Round
    Better Days
    Collective
    Quo Vadis, Aida?
    The Man Who Sold His Skin

 

  • MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA
    Judas and the Black Messiah
    Mank
    Notizie dal mondo
    Nomadland
    Il processo ai Chicago 7

 

  • MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
    The Father
    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Mank
    Notizie dal mondo
    Tenet

 

  • MIGLIORI COSTUMI
    Emma
    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Mank
    Mulan
    Pinocchio

 

  • MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
    Judas and the Black Messiah
    Minari
    Promising Young Woman
    Sound of Metal
    Il processi ai Chicago 7

 

  • MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
    Borat – Seguito di film cinema
    The Father
    Nomadland
    One Night in Miami…
    La tigre bianca

 

  • MIGLIORE DOCUMENTARIO
    Collective
    Crip Camp
    The Mole Agent
    Il mio amico in fondo al mare
    Time

 

  • MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
    Colette
    A Concerto is a Conversation
    Do Not Split
    A Love Song for Latasha
    Hunger Wars

 

  • MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO
    The Father
    Nomadland
    Promising Young Woman
    Sound of Metal
    Il processo ai Chicago 7

 

  • MIGLIORE TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
    Emma.
    Elegia americana
    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Mank
    Pinocchio

 

  • MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
    Da 5 Bloods
    Mank
    Minari
    Notizie dal mondo
    Soul

 

  • MIGLIORE CANZONE
    ‘Husavik’ da ‘Eurovision Song Contest – La storia dei Fire Saga’
    ‘Hear My Voice’ da ‘Il processo ai Chicago 7’
    ‘Fight For You’ da ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
    ‘Io sì (Seen)’ da ‘La vita davanti a sé’
    ‘Speak Now’ da ‘One Night in Miami…’

 

  • MIGLIORE SONORO
    Greyhound
    Mank
    Notizie dal mondo
    Soul
    Sound of Metal

 

  • MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
    Love and Monsters
    The Midnight Sky
    Mulan
    The One and only Ivan
    Tenet

 

  • MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO
    Borrow
    Genius Loci
    If Anything Happens I Love You
    Opera
    Yes-People

 

  • MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO
    Feeling Through
    The Letter Room
    The Present
    Two Distant Strangers
    White Eye