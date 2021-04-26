Oscar 2021: i vincitori
Nomadland ha vinto come miglior film e miglior regia, Frances McDormand e Anthony Hopkins come migliore attrice e migliore attore protagonista: ecco cos’è successo alla cerimonia di premiazione degli Oscar 2021 che si è svolta nella notte tra domenica 25 e lunedì 26 aprile. In Italia la diretta è stata trasmessa da Sky, nello specifico su Sky Cinema Oscar, Sky Uno e in chiaro su Tv8, senza dimenticare tutti gli abbonati a NOW.
Leggi anche:
Oscar 2021: i vincitori in tutte le categorie
Scopriamo insieme tutti i vincitori di ogni categoria!
- MIGLIOR FILM
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Il processo ai Chicago 7
- MIGLIORE REGIA
Thomas Vinterberg per ‘Another Round’
David Fincher per ‘Mank’
Lee Isaac Chung per ‘Minari’
Chloé Zhao per ‘Nomadland’
Emerald Fennell per ‘Promising Young Woman’
- MIGLIORE ATTORE
Riz Ahmed per ‘Sound of Metal’
Chadwick Boseman per ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
Anthony Hopkins per ‘The Father’
Gary Oldman per ‘Mank’
Steven Yeun per ‘Minari’
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Andra Day per ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’
Carey Mulligan per ‘Promising Young Woman’
Frances McDormand per ‘Nomadland’
Vanessa Kirby per ‘Pieces of a Woman’
Viola Davis per ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
- MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Sacha Baron Cohen per ‘Il processo ai Chicago 7’
Daniel Kaluuya per ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
LaKeith Stanfield per ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
Leslie Odom Jr. per ‘One Night in Miami…’
Paul Raci per ‘Sound of Metal’
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Maria Bakalova per ‘Borat – Seguito di film cinema’
Glenn Close per ‘Elegia americana’
Olivia Colman per ‘The Father’
Amanda Seyfried per ‘Mank’
Youn Yuh-jung per ‘Minari’
- MIGLIORE FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Onward – Oltre la magia
Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria
Shaun, Vita da Pecora: Farmageddon – Il Film
Soul
Wolfwalkers – Il popolo dei lupi
- MIGLIORE FILM INTERNAZIONALE
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
Quo Vadis, Aida?
The Man Who Sold His Skin
- MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Notizie dal mondo
Nomadland
Il processo ai Chicago 7
- MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Notizie dal mondo
Tenet
- MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
- MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Il processi ai Chicago 7
- MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
Borat – Seguito di film cinema
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
La tigre bianca
- MIGLIORE DOCUMENTARIO
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Il mio amico in fondo al mare
Time
- MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
A Love Song for Latasha
Hunger Wars
- MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Il processo ai Chicago 7
- MIGLIORE TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
Emma.
Elegia americana
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
- MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
Notizie dal mondo
Soul
- MIGLIORE CANZONE
‘Husavik’ da ‘Eurovision Song Contest – La storia dei Fire Saga’
‘Hear My Voice’ da ‘Il processo ai Chicago 7’
‘Fight For You’ da ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
‘Io sì (Seen)’ da ‘La vita davanti a sé’
‘Speak Now’ da ‘One Night in Miami…’
- MIGLIORE SONORO
Greyhound
Mank
Notizie dal mondo
Soul
Sound of Metal
- MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and only Ivan
Tenet
- MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO
Borrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
- MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye