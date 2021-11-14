MTV EMA 2021: lista dei vincitori

MTV EMA 2021: cos’è successo
Domenica 14 novembre 2021 presso il Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria sono andati in scena gli MTV Europe Music Awards, meglio conosciuti come EMA. “Best Rock andiamo!!! Questo premio significa tanto per noi. Grazie a Mtv Ema per tutte le nomination e per averci permesso di suonare su un tale palcoscenico da sogno e infinita gratitudine a tutti coloro che ci hanno sostenuto e votato, vi vogliamo bene!!!”, hanno scritto i Maneskin su Twitter dopo la vittoria del premio Best Rock. Si tratta della prima volta che l’Italia vince un premio.
MTV EMA 2021: tutti i vincitori
Ecco l’elenco completo con tutti i vincitori di ogni categoria:
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran – VINCITORE
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS – VINCITORE
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – VINCITORE
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – VINCITORE
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More – VINCITORE
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia RodrigoRauw Alejandro
Saweetie – VINCITORE
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta – VINCITORE
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin – VINCITORE
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD – VINCITORE
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma – VINCITORE
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
ShakirA
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj – VINCITORE
Best K-Pop
BTS – VINCITORE
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE
Best Group
BTS – VINCITORE
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS – VINCITORE
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swif
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power – VINCITORE
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
H.E.R. – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Best Italian Act
Aka7even – VINCITORE
Caparezza
Madame
Måneskin
Rkomi