MTV EMA 2021: lista dei vincitori

MTV EMA 2021: cos’è successo

Domenica 14 novembre 2021 presso il Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria sono andati in scena gli MTV Europe Music Awards, meglio conosciuti come EMA. “Best Rock andiamo!!! Questo premio significa tanto per noi. Grazie a Mtv Ema per tutte le nomination e per averci permesso di suonare su un tale palcoscenico da sogno e infinita gratitudine a tutti coloro che ci hanno sostenuto e votato, vi vogliamo bene!!!”, hanno scritto i Maneskin su Twitter dopo la vittoria del premio Best Rock. Si tratta della prima volta che l’Italia vince un premio.

Leggi anche:

MTV EMA 2021: tutti i vincitori

Ecco l’elenco completo con tutti i vincitori di ogni categoria:

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran – VINCITORE

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS – VINCITORE

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – VINCITORE

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – VINCITORE

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More – VINCITORE

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia RodrigoRauw Alejandro

Saweetie – VINCITORE

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta – VINCITORE

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin – VINCITORE

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD – VINCITORE



Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma – VINCITORE

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

ShakirA

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj – VINCITORE

Best K-Pop

BTS – VINCITORE

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group

BTS – VINCITORE

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS – VINCITORE

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swif

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power – VINCITORE

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Italian Act

Aka7even – VINCITORE

Caparezza

Madame

Måneskin

Rkomi