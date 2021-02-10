Oscar 2021: shortlist e data della cerimonia di premiazione

Oscar 2021: shortlist
Nelle scorse ore l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato le shortlist per alcune categorie principali degli Oscar 2021 come documentario, effetti speciali, e trucco film internazionale.
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- “All In: The Fight for Democracy”
- “Boys State”
- “Collective”
- “Crip Camp”
- “Dick Johnson Is Dead”
- “Gunda”
- “MLK/FBI”
- “The Mole Agent”
- “My Octopus Teacher”
- “Notturno”
- “The Painter and the Thief”
- “76 Days”
- “Time”
- “The Truffle Hunters”
- “Welcome to Chechnya”
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”
- Chile, “The Mole Agent”
- Czech Republic, “Charlatan”
- Denmark, “Another Round”
- France, “Two of Us”
- Guatemala, “La Llorona”
- Hong Kong, “Better Days”
- Iran, “Sun Children”
- Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”
- Mexico, “I’m No Longer Here”
- Norway, “Hope”
- Romania, “Collective”
- Russia, “Dear Comrades!”
- Taiwan, “A Sun”
- Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
- “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
- “Emma”
- “The Glorias”
- “Hillbilly Elegy”
- “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
- “The Little Things”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “One Night in Miami…”
- “Pinocchio”
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
- “Ammonite”
- “Blizzard of Souls”
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “The Invisible Man”
- “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
- “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” – con Laura Pausini
- “The Little Things”
- “Mank”
- “The Midnight Sky”
- “Minari”
- “Mulan”
- “News of the World”
- “Soul”
- “Tenet”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
- “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
- “Bloodshot”
- “Love and Monsters”
- “Mank”
- “The Midnight Sky”
- “Mulan”
- “The One and Only Ivan”
- “Soul”
- “Tenet”
- “Welcome to Chechnya”
Oscar 2021: data della cerimonia di premiazione
Ricordiamo che le candidature estratte dalla shortlist verranno annunciate il prossimo 15 marzo (la votazione per indicare la rosa dei finalisti si svolgerà tra il 5 e il 10 marzo) e che le statuette verranno attribuite il 25 aprile, in ritardo di due mesi rispetto alla tabella di marcia a causa della pandemia da Covid-19 (inizialmente la data prevista era il 28 febbraio). “La nostra speranza, nel prolungare il periodo di ammissibilità e la data dei nostri premi, è di fornire la flessibilità necessaria ai registi per finire e distribuire i loro film senza essere penalizzati per qualcosa che sfugge al controllo di chiunque”, hanno dichiarato il presidente dell’Academy, David Rubin, e l’amministratore delegato, Dawn Hudson.
Leggi anche: