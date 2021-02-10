Oscar 2021: shortlist e data della cerimonia di premiazione

Oscar 2021: shortlist

Nelle scorse ore l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato le shortlist per alcune categorie principali degli Oscar 2021 come documentario, effetti speciali, e trucco film internazionale.

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • “All In: The Fight for Democracy”
  • “Boys State”
  • “Collective”
  • “Crip Camp”
  • “Dick Johnson Is Dead”
  • “Gunda”
  • “MLK/FBI”
  • “The Mole Agent”
  • “My Octopus Teacher”
  • “Notturno”
  • “The Painter and the Thief”
  • “76 Days”
  • “Time”
  • “The Truffle Hunters”
  • “Welcome to Chechnya”

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”
  • Chile, “The Mole Agent”
  • Czech Republic, “Charlatan”
  • Denmark, “Another Round”
  • France, “Two of Us”
  • Guatemala, “La Llorona”
  • Hong Kong, “Better Days”
  • Iran, “Sun Children”
  • Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”
  • Mexico, “I’m No Longer Here”
  • Norway, “Hope”
  • Romania, “Collective”
  • Russia, “Dear Comrades!”
  • Taiwan, “A Sun”
  • Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

  • “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
  • “Emma”
  • “The Glorias”
  • “Hillbilly Elegy”
  • “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
  • “The Little Things”
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • “Mank”
  • “One Night in Miami…”
  • “Pinocchio”

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

  • “Ammonite”
  • “Blizzard of Souls”
  • “Da 5 Bloods”
  • “The Invisible Man”
  • “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
  • “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” – con Laura Pausini
  • “The Little Things”
  • “Mank”
  • “The Midnight Sky”
  • “Minari”
  • “Mulan”
  • “News of the World”
  • “Soul”
  • “Tenet”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

  • “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
  • “Bloodshot”
  • “Love and Monsters”
  • “Mank”
  • “The Midnight Sky”
  • “Mulan”
  • “The One and Only Ivan”
  • “Soul”
  • “Tenet”
  • “Welcome to Chechnya”

Ricordiamo che le candidature estratte dalla shortlist verranno annunciate il prossimo 15 marzo (la votazione per indicare la rosa dei finalisti si svolgerà tra il 5 e il 10 marzo) e che le statuette verranno attribuite il 25 aprile, in ritardo di due mesi rispetto alla tabella di marcia a causa della pandemia da Covid-19 (inizialmente la data prevista era il 28 febbraio). “La nostra speranza, nel prolungare il periodo di ammissibilità e la data dei nostri premi, è di fornire la flessibilità necessaria ai registi per finire e distribuire i loro film senza essere penalizzati per qualcosa che sfugge al controllo di chiunque”, hanno dichiarato il presidente dell’Academy, David Rubin, e l’amministratore delegato, Dawn Hudson.

