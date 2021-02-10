Oscar 2021: shortlist e data della cerimonia di premiazione

Oscar 2021: shortlist

Nelle scorse ore l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato le shortlist per alcune categorie principali degli Oscar 2021 come documentario, effetti speciali, e trucco film internazionale.

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“Boys State”

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Gunda”

“MLK/FBI”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Notturno”

“The Painter and the Thief”

“76 Days”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Chile, “The Mole Agent”

Czech Republic, “Charlatan”

Denmark, “Another Round”

France, “Two of Us”

Guatemala, “La Llorona”

Hong Kong, “Better Days”

Iran, “Sun Children”

Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”

Mexico, “I’m No Longer Here”

Norway, “Hope”

Romania, “Collective”

Russia, “Dear Comrades!”

Taiwan, “A Sun”

Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Emma”

“The Glorias”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Little Things”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“One Night in Miami…”

“Pinocchio”

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

“Ammonite”

“Blizzard of Souls”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Invisible Man”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” – con Laura Pausini

“The Little Things”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Minari”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Bloodshot”

“Love and Monsters”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

Oscar 2021: data della cerimonia di premiazione

Ricordiamo che le candidature estratte dalla shortlist verranno annunciate il prossimo 15 marzo (la votazione per indicare la rosa dei finalisti si svolgerà tra il 5 e il 10 marzo) e che le statuette verranno attribuite il 25 aprile, in ritardo di due mesi rispetto alla tabella di marcia a causa della pandemia da Covid-19 (inizialmente la data prevista era il 28 febbraio). “La nostra speranza, nel prolungare il periodo di ammissibilità e la data dei nostri premi, è di fornire la flessibilità necessaria ai registi per finire e distribuire i loro film senza essere penalizzati per qualcosa che sfugge al controllo di chiunque”, hanno dichiarato il presidente dell’Academy, David Rubin, e l’amministratore delegato, Dawn Hudson.

